The Castro Theatre Community Reopening on February 6, 2026

Hosted by drag entertainers Dirty Carol and Sister Roma, the reopening program—media sponsored by the San Francisco Bay Times—was a benefit for the Castro Community Benefit District (CBD) during its 20th Anniversary year. Executive Director Andrea Aiello and President Paul Miller (who is also a Co-Owner of The Academy SF) received a commendation from State Senator Scott Wiener. The program featured a gathering of members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who sainted longtime Castro Theatre organist David Hegarty. An unprecedent gathering of drag queens and kings next took the stage for a special number set to “Mamma Mia” to celebrate a screening of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert that followed. Outside, searchlights beamed across the sky and the colorfully-lit front of the theater. View highlights, along with The Castro Theatre Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, at: https://bit.ly/3OyOa1D













Published on February 12, 2026