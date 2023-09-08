The Court Systems of San Francisco

By Eduardo Morales, Ph.D.–

The Imperial Court System is the second largest LGBT organization in the world, surpassed only by the Metropolitan Community Church. It is a grassroots network that works to build community relationships for equality and to raise money for charitable causes.

Another influential nonprofit is the Grand Ducal Council. The method by which monarchs are selected varies from chapter to chapter and court organization, ranging from elections by voting among the active membership in closed sessions to elections by open voting. The office of monarch is taken very seriously within the court system and requires a large commitment of the holder’s time and money. Accordingly, while the presence of an “imperial couple” is the norm, it is not uncommon for an emperor or empress to reign alone to fulfill the requirements of a one-year reign.

The Imperial Court System founder was José Julio Sarria, affectionately known as “Mama José.” He was born on December 12, 1922, in San Francisco and was the first openly gay candidate for public office in the U.S. When he ran for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1961, he placed fifth among 29 candidates. Sarria also co-founded the Society for Individual Rights, a gay advocacy and community building group. In 1963, Sarria co-founded the Tavern Guild of San Francisco that organized club owners and patrons to stand united to fight against growing police corruption, raids, and arrests of gay club owners and patrons.

The Imperial Court of San Francisco, Inc., is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) public benefit corporation founded in 1965. Its purpose is to collect charitable contributions from individuals and organizations to distribute to other not-for profit 501c-3 public benefit organizations and to have fun while doing so. As the oldest chapter in the organization, it is considered the “Mother Court” of the Imperial Court System. The term “Mother Court” is also used to refer to a court chapter that grants the recognition and establishment of a new court. For example, the Imperial Court of New York is the Mother Court of the Imperial Court of Rhode Island at Providence.

The Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco is also a 501c-3 nonprofit fundraising organization. It was formed in 1973 by H.L. Perry, who reigned as the Court’s Grand Duchess I as a more camp-oriented response to San Francisco’s Imperial Court System. As San Francisco Bay Times columnist Kippy Marks has been sharing these past several months, the Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Gala this year entitled 50 Years of Camp and Royalty. The event will take place on September 22, 2023, at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco. The evening will culminate in a ceremony where the new monarchs, namely the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, will be crowned.

The term Ducal Court is typically used in the rare situation when one chapter’s area overlaps with the territory of an already established chapter, as is the case with the Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco and the Grand Ducal Council of Alameda/Contra Costa County. The Grand Ducal Council raises money for a wide array of charity organizations through well-attended annual costume balls and various other, smaller fundraisers throughout the year.

The Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco inspired similar such organizations to be founded around the country. In 1998, the Grand Ducal Council of Alameda/Contra Costa County was formed and is a 501(c) (3) organization promoting social functions for fundraising. While composed primarily of LGBT people, each court is open to all. Gay, bisexual, transgender, and straight people have all served as monarchs and court members.

Both the Imperial Court and the Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco are built using roughly similar organizational and title structures. “Monarchs” are elected, as previously mentioned, and the nonprofit 501(c) (3) side is run by a board of directors or trustees.

The court systems are powerful, longstanding, social support organizations for the LGBTQI+ community and its allies. They are historic and important institutions with members who are very talented, dedicated, and welcoming. Over the years, San Francisco court organizations have donated millions of dollars to fund a wide range of nonprofit organizations. You will find a strong comradery among those who attend their various gatherings as you enjoy their company.

Eduardo Morales, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus, retired Distinguished Professor, and current adjunct professor at Alliant International University. He is also a licensed psychologist and a founder and current Executive Director of AGUILAS, an award-winning program for Latinx LGBTQ+. Of Puerto Rican decent, he has received numerous distinguished awards and citations, including being named a Fellow of 12 divisions of the American Psychological Association.

Published on September 7, 2023