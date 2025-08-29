The Current State of Diverse Supplier Programs

By Aaron Boot-Haury –

Over the past several months, many of you have asked me about the future of supplier diversity programs. The question is timely—and urgent. Recent executive orders from the Trump Administration have directly targeted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, creating uncertainty for both federal contractors and the private sector. Programs that once opened doors for minority-, women-, and LGBTQ+-owned businesses to fairly compete are being rolled back or reframed under new restrictions.

For LGBTQ+-owned businesses in particular, this shift has sparked questions, including: Does the LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) certification still matter?

The short answer is yes. While federal actions have dismantled some long-standing frameworks, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and its partners continue to build merit-based, transparent pathways for certified LGBTQ+-owned businesses to access contracting opportunities. Certification is not a guarantee of contracts (and it never has been), but it remains one of the most powerful tools for visibility, access, and connection in today’s procurement networks.

Evidence from the NGLCC Conference

I was reminded of that power last week in Las Vegas, where GGBA Board Member Joy Baucom, myself, and many of our members joined over 1,000 LGBTQ+ business owners, affiliate chamber leaders, and corporate executives at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference.

The energy was undeniable. Educational sessions tackled the most pressing issues of our time, affiliate chamber leaders shared best practices, and intentional networking events created direct lines between small business owners, chambers, and corporate procurement teams. Importantly, the NGLCC still has over 400 corporate partners, many of whom were present. These are not symbolic relationships; these corporations continue to invest millions into supplier diversity, including underwriting much of the conference itself.

I personally met with Bay Area-based corporate partners who reaffirmed their commitment to working with the GGBA and supporting our local LGBTQ+ business community. These conversations confirmed what many of us know: while the political climate has shifted, the business case and moral imperative for inclusion remain as strong as ever. Companies recognize that diverse suppliers bring innovation, resilience, and market insight. That isn’t going away.

What This Means for the GGBA

So, what does this mean for us here at home? As I wrote in last month’s column, the GGBA’s Board of Directors and an increasing number of volunteers (thank you!) are laser focused on our mission: to empower LGBTQ+ and allied business owners by creating opportunities for business growth through marketing, networking, procurement, and education, while advocating for inclusive policies and economic equality across the Bay Area and beyond.

Even in the face of political headwinds, our charge is clear. We will continue to educate our members, advocate for equitable policies, and create spaces for business owners to connect and thrive.

Finally, I want to thank our entire community for standing with us as we build the GGBA stronger than ever. My door is always open for your feedback, your ideas, and your partnership as we navigate these times together.

In solidarity,

Aaron Boot-Haury, President & CEO

Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA)

president@ggba.com

https://www.ggba.com/

Published on August 28, 2025