The de Young Open 2023: 883 Local Artworks Across Nine Mediums

The de Young Open has returned this fall as a newly established triennial, building on the success of the hugely popular inaugural iteration in 2020. Designed for local artists from diverse artistic backgrounds and free to enter, The de Young Open is the only exhibition of its kind at a major U.S. museum. This year, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (FAMSF) received a resounding 7,766 submissions during the open application period from June 5 through 18. Of those submissions, 883 were installed salon-style, or nearly floor-to-ceiling, in the de Young’s largest galleries in the celebratory exhibition one past participant called “a giant love letter to the people of the Bay Area.”

“The de Young Open is a joyful celebration of the creativity that abounds throughout the Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring it back this fall as a triennial exhibition,” remarked Thomas P. Campbell, Director and CEO of the FAMSF. “It is rare to be able to offer a platform to hundreds of artists in one’s community simultaneously, and as the city’s museum, FAMSF is both honored and proud to host an exhibition that connects our diverse audiences with the work of nearly 900 local artists.”

Open to visual artists 18 years of age or older from the nine Bay Area counties—San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Mateo—The de Young Open is a unique exhibition created by and for the people who call the region home. New this year, the call for submissions capped entries to one per applicant, enabling 1,574 more artists to participate over 2020. The works on view in the Museums’ Herbst Exhibition Galleries, all made over the past three years, take the pulse of creative energy and culture across the region. Arranged in the galleries to draw out dialogues that emerged organically among the 883 accepted works, the exhibition shines a light on the concerns and practices that propel artistic inquiry and production in the Bay Area today. The exhibition is installed loosely by thematic topics, which include historical and contemporary politics and social issues, the urban environment, nature, abstraction, surreal imagery, and the human figure. The broad range of media represented in The de Young Open 2023 includes painting, photography, drawing, and prints, fiber, sculpture, video, film, and digital art.

Serving local communities and celebrating the artists who enrich the Bay Area’s cultural landscape, the new triennial is designed to enhance access to the greatest number of applicants. Participants are again able to sell their artworks, retaining 100 percent of the proceeds, throughout the run of the exhibition. This year, they will also receive a complimentary one-year membership as part of the FAMSF’s new Artist Membership program. With an open application process and anonymous jurying solely from digital images, The de Young Open represents an inclusive and accessible community-oriented model for exhibitions.

This year’s presentation was juried by Bay Area artists Clare Rojas, Stephanie Syjuco, Sunny A. Smith, and Xiaoze Xie, the first three of whom have works in the de Young’s recently acquired Svane gift of Bay Area art. Timothy Anglin Burgard, Distinguished Senior Curator and Ednah Root Curator in Charge of American Art, headed the Museums’ curatorial jury that included Emma Acker, Curator of American Art; Natasha Becker, Curator of African Art; Claudia Schmuckli, Curator in Charge of Contemporary Art and Programming; Curator in Charge of Costume and Textile Arts Laura L. Camerlengo; Christina Hellmich, Curator in Charge, Department of the Arts of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas and the Jolika Collection of New Guinea Art; Isabella Lores-Chavez, Associate Curator of European Paintings; and Hillary C. Olcott, Curator of Art of the Americas.

“This community-based exhibition serves as a snapshot in time of artists who are working locally, but thinking globally—both about the world of art and also the world we live in,” noted Timothy Anglin Burgard, the originator and curator of the triennial. “The de Young Open represents a significant paradigm shift from historical perceptions of museums as gatekeepers of art—often imported nationally or internationally—to a more democratic model in which museums foreground the voices and visions of local artists.”

The de Young Open 2023 runs through January 7, 2024, and is free to all who visit on Saturdays. Tickets for the exhibition are available at https://tinyurl.com/yfxkek8r

Published on October 5, 2023