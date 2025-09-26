The FCC and Me

By Jan Wahl –

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wasn’t always led by a man of no morals doing whatever a tyrant commands. There was a time when the FCC helped the media to be fair and responsible. Established in 1934, this government agency was always considered by myself and my colleagues to be important and essential for the inclusiveness and good of the media.

When I started working in media in the 1970s, the FCC was a place to start. I received my third-class license (no big deal) so I could work behind the scenes and on air. Since I was looking at writing and producing TV documentaries, the FCC freely provided a list of rules. The most important rule to me was that every non-fiction program should address a need in the community rather than just being for sheer entertainment. Also, I was one of the very few women doing this type of work at the time and was aware of the FCC supporting women in this workplace. There was never any connection to a president, at least that I was aware of.

Brendan Carr

Former U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy

It is hard for me to believe where we are now. The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, and the fact that a few media companies, such as Nextar and Sinclair, own hundreds of stations is just the beginning. The FCC is completely dismantled and is used now as a hatchet for Trump. The agency consists of only two Commissioners and a Chairman, Brendan Carr, who was involved in Project 2025, wrote a section of The Heritage Foundation’s Mandate for Leadership, and is a toady working for the despot.

The fear in and on the air is thick. Many are afraid of what they, or what our culture, has carved out. The first act Joseph Goebbels (1897–1945), former Chancellor of the German Reich, did in his position was to take over the media. Former U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy (1908–1957) created the “Red Scare” with many living in terror. Something very similar is happening again. We need to fight.

Moving on: I was disappointed with the new Downton Abbey film. The good news is that it features lovely clothes, wonderful sets, and all the characters we have grown to love. But the script played it too safe, like a tepid tea party. I still recommend seeing it on the big screen at my favorite theater, Cinelounge Tiburon, with its cushy seats, terrific popcorn and drinks, easy parking, and big screen magic. Cinelounge Tiburon is one of the best places in the Bay Area to see movies. https://cineloungefilm.com/home

Jan Wahl is a Hollywood historian and film critic on various broadcast outlets. She has two Emmys and many awards for her longtime work on behalf of film buffs and the LGBTQ community. Contact her at www.janwahl.com

Off the Wahl

Published on September 25, 2026