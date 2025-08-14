The Joy of Relaxing

By Jan Wahl–

My mother said brilliant things to me, like, “Always draw outside the lines.” And, “What people think of you is none of your business.” But she also said one really weird thing: “Relaxation is a waste of time.” She wanted me to get into my career and put all my energy into climbing that treacherous ladder of showbiz dreams.

Fast forward about 50 years, I’m always trying to learn how to relax. The other night, I was watching Top Hat on Turner Classic Movies. This was 1935’s Top Hat, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. It has the usual dumb romance, but amazing songs by Irving Berlin. This was a movie that personified Art Deco, both in sets and in costumes. The feather ballgown by Bernard Newman, while they dance “Cheek to Cheek,” almost cost Astaire his eye. Her heavily beaded, sequined sleeve kept slapping him in the face, easily seen in the film. Ginger always got her way with costumes, and many designers hated working with her.





I realized that, while I was watching Top Hat, I had no problems, no overthinking, no nervousness. So, then it turns out Hairspray (2007) was playing on Netflix. This story of a 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen, took my heart away, and once again I relaxed. This movie musical, based on the Broadway show, combines the story of racial segregation, sizeism, and great rock and roll. The casting is just unparalleled with John Travolta, Christopher Walken, and Queen Latifah stealing the show.

It has also been time for my favorite lesbian writer, Patricia Highsmith. Her movie that Alfred Hitchcock directed is called Strangers on a Train (1951). It is also my favorite Hitchcock movie ever. A hunky tennis star (Farley Granger) meets Hitchcock’s greatest villain, Robert Walker. And the thrills never stop. This movie has one of the greatest climaxes in film history, as a children’s carousel goes out of control. Again, I was overtaken, but this time a psychological thriller did the job.

If you have a movie that takes you out of your head and into your heart, helping you forget all your troubles, please send me your title and your reason for loving it so much. Let’s accentuate the positive and celebrate relaxation.

Jan Wahl is a Hollywood historian and film critic on various broadcast outlets. She has two Emmys and many awards for her longtime work on behalf of film buffs and the LGBTQ community. Contact her at www.janwahl.com

Off the Wahl

Published on August 14, 2025