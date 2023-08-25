The Pets and Other Animals of Lahaina Need Our Help Too

From animals severely injured during the Maui wildfires to beloved family pets lost in the chaos, the toll to animals in Lahaina and nearby as a result of the August 2023 blaze will likely never be fully known.

PHOTO: CBSNEWS.COM

Groups such as the Missing Pets of Maui and Maui Fires Pets Help Group are now working 24/7 to help reunite pets with their families. The Maui Humane Society posted that they have an “inundation of hundreds of animals who have been burned, lost during the evacuation process and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation.” They are asking for help as the island grapples with “the unprecedented and catastrophic impact” of the Maui fires.

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY

Katie Shannon, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Maui Humane Society, told Euro News: “We have seen animals come through our shelter that have severe, severe burns. We have seen dogs that have essentially had their paws all the way burnt down to the bone from running from the fire.”

PHOTO: PETHELPFUL.COM

She continued, “We have had chickens, love birds, guinea pigs, rabbits, dogs, cats. We even have a pig here.” As she spoke, a cat was brought in with singed fur and spots of leg burns. A chicken was simultaneously treated for severely scorched claws that were being wrapped with thick, blue medical tape.

PHOTO: MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY

Shannon and her team estimate that 3,000 animals remain missing.

Please consider donating to help with the overwhelming rescue effort that is underway. Here are just a few of the organizations that are working now to save the animals of Maui.

Maui Humane Society

https://tinyurl.com/y2hk88jm

Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation

https://tinyurl.com/4m7dtmny

Published on August 24, 2023