The Relationship Between the GGBA and the NGLCC

By Aaron Boot-Haury—

I’ve received many questions lately about the relationship between the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) and the National LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). Most in our community know that the Golden Gate Business Association was the first LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce in the world, founded in 1974. What many may not know is the history of the NGLCC and how our organizations work together in service of LGBTQ+ business owners and professionals.

The NGLCC was founded in 2002 by Justin Nelson and Chance Mitchell with a vision to elevate the economic impact of LGBTQ+ business owners at a national scale. They recognized that, despite the significant contributions of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to the U.S. economy and a handful of successful local chambers like GGBA, there was no unified national voice advocating for economic inclusion, supplier diversity opportunities, and business advancement.

From those beginnings in Washington, D.C., NGLCC has grown into the largest advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for LGBTQ+ and allied business owners. In 2004, NGLCC launched its LGBT Business Enterprise certification program, becoming the exclusive third-party certifying body for LGBTQ+-owned businesses.

GGBA is proud to have been one of the founding affiliate chambers of the NGLCC network. Our affiliate relationship means that GGBA and each of the other local LGBTQ+ chambers are independent organizations. We operate autonomously with full control over our local programming, operations, and strategic direction. This affiliate model differs from a traditional “national and chapter” structure where a central organization directs local chapters. At GGBA, our board of directors sets our course locally, while we benefit from being part of a strong national network.

One of the greatest benefits of being part of NGLCC is the power of scale. Through NGLCC’s work, the network has built relationships with more than 500 corporate partners that operate across the country. Those relationships help open doors to local introductions with some of the largest companies in the United States and create meaningful opportunities for LGBTQ+-owned businesses.

NGLCC also serves as the certifying authority for the Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® (LGBTBE®) credential, which plays a critical role in supplier diversity and procurement programs nationwide. For businesses interested in learning more about LGBTBE® certification, you can visit either the GGBA or NGLCC website for details, and be on the lookout for an upcoming information webinar we’ll be hosting soon to walk through the process and answer questions.

In addition to certification and corporate engagement, NGLCC hosts the largest LGBTQ+ business conference in the world each year, bringing together thousands of business owners, executives, and community leaders for education, connection, and growth. Just as importantly for chambers like GGBA, NGLCC provides education, training, and support for affiliate leadership. Each spring, staff and board members from across the affiliate network come together for the Affiliate Chamber Education Summit (ACES) to participate in training, roundtable discussions, and community-building that strengthen our work both locally and nationally.

This year, I’m thrilled to share that four members of our GGBA board will be attending ACES as part of our investment in the future of our organization. We’re excited to bring those insights back to our community and to share key takeaways from the conference as we continue building a stronger, more impactful GGBA for the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ business community.

Aaron Boot-Haury (he/him) is the President and CEO of the Golden Gate Business Association.

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on February 26, 2026