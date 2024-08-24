The Return of Joy

By Joanie Juster–

Although I have lived in the Bay Area my entire life, I’ve spent a whole lot of time crisscrossing the Midwest from International Falls to Winona, from Osseo to Kenosha, from Fargo to Spooner, from Marquette to Muskegon, from Platte City to Loogootee, and countless tiny farm communities in between. Hot dish, cheese curds, and lefse are near and dear to me. So, when Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris selected Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, as her vice-presidential running mate, the decision made total sense to me—I’ve met many folks like him on my travels, and been inspired by their competence and decency.

Walz has built a solid record as governor (and previously senator) of Minnesota, but, just as importantly, he has the kind of personal history—farm kid, veteran, teacher, football coach, loving husband and father, pillar of the community—that countless Americans can relate to, and that political operatives can only dream of. What’s more, he comes across as the kind of decent, competent, ethical person you would want in a seat of power (or on your speed dial when your car breaks down).

But what immediately endeared him to millions of Americans like me was the sense of absolute joy he exudes. When Harris and Walz take the stage at their rallies, they bring joy to the crowds. Their message is one of hope, possibility, and freedom, not doom and gloom. They aim to lift people up and inspire them, not terrify them with rants about what a hellscape they live in. They strive to unify communities by working together for the common good, rather than dividing them with fear.

This positive messaging is having a powerful effect on the American people, who are worn down from years of strife and division. The Harris-Walz ticket is breaking records for both donations and new supporters. It reminds me of President Kennedy, who galvanized the country with an epic call to action: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” That challenge to step up and be of service struck a chord, inspiring countless Americans to volunteer for the Peace Corps, and for other organizations closer to home.

Photo from Wikipedia.com

Digging deeper into history, when the Great Depression threw Americans into a state of poverty and despair, Franklin Roosevelt rose to the challenge to bring hope back to people who felt hopeless. Facing global economic chaos, he promised the country a New Deal, taking immediate action to help countless Americans get back on their feet and feed their families. He backed up his bold actions with uplifting messages, often conveyed through his weekly “Fireside Chats” on the radio, which brought solace and inspiration to the whole country. His message of hope was what the country needed.

No candidate is perfect, and we’re all going to find points of policy on which we vigorously disagree with those we elect to office. And that’s fine; that’s how democracy works. Our job as citizens is to hold our elected officials accountable, and make sure they listen to differing points of view. But this year, there is a very clear choice. The Republican Party has been taken over by right-wing extremists, and the agenda proposed in the Project 2025 playbook would be disastrous for anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+, for women, and, basically, for anyone who does not fit into a rigid white, heteronormative, extreme conservative box.

This year, we have an opportunity to reject that extreme playbook. We can change the national conversation, and begin healing ourselves and our country. But it will take a massive effort to educate voters, and get them to the polls to vote. There are many organizations doing important work to help get out the vote, and in each issue of the San Francisco Bay Times until election day, I will highlight organizations where your dollars or your time and efforts can make a real difference. Here are my suggestions for this week:

• Sister District is a grassroots organization that aims to build enduring progressive power in state legislatures across the country. Much of this is achieved by encouraging voters to vote “down ballot,” making sure they vote for progressive leaders for state and local offices. https://sisterdistrict.com/



• Field Team 6 found that 60% of unregistered voters have never been asked to register. So, that’s what they do: reach out to millions of unregistered likely Democrats in key swing states and districts where new Democrats will make the most impact. https://www.fieldteam6.org/

National Make-A-Will Month

Yes, it’s summer, and you’d rather be having fun in the sun (or, if you’re in San Francisco, cuddling up under a blanket because it’s Fogust). But here’s a gentle reminder that there’s some paperwork we all need to take care of to bring peace of mind to ourselves and our loved ones. August is National Make-A-Will Month, and there are various organizations out there providing simple toolkits to make estate planning less onerous. One of them is the National LGBTQ Task Force, which offers a free, simple estate planning tool from FreeWill on their website. They claim it takes only 20 minutes to answer the straightforward questions and make your wishes known. Give it a try: putting your wishes in writing is a kindness for those you love. https://www.freewill.com/

Transgender History Month

August is also Transgender History Month in San Francisco, which kicked off a month of events and celebrations with the raising of the transgender flag in Mayor Breed’s office on August 1. Legally recognized by Mayoral Proclamation in San Francisco since 2021, Transgender History Month honors the contributions of transgender pioneers, and the history and ongoing presence of transgender people, both here and around the world.

The month of events and celebrations will culminate on August 24 with the annual Riot Party. And while you’re booking your tickets on their website, check out the very cool Transgender History Timeline, where you can learn about transgender people and events through history. https://bit.ly/3WNNjuF

Until next time, friends—and in the meantime, get busy and help get out the vote!

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

