The Soul Circle Jewelry Collection by Nadirah Shakoor

In addition to her storied career as a recording artist and live performer, Nadirah Shakoor has developed a popular line of original jewelry. Her works combine beads, charms, and other items to create colorful bracelets that are especially popular with her fans and Buffett followers.

In December, at the Key West Collective in Key West, Florida, she introduced two new limited series, themed “Bubbles Up” and “Keep the Party Going,” in the Soul Circle collection. To find out more, visit Nadirah Shakoor on Facebook or email soulcircles4U@gmail.com

Watch her performance at the Key West Collective with musician Jockey Jord: https://bit.ly/3EAxXUT

To learn more about Nadirah Shakoor’s music, visit https://bit.ly/41aCmqy

Shakoor is also the author of a children’s book, Homecoming: A Journey to Ghana, a story about one family’s adventures as they move from Georgia to Ghana. Published in March of 2024, the book is available at Amazon and may be previewed at https://bit.ly/4gBZNxa





Published on February 13, 2025