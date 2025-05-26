The Valkyries Historic Season Opener at Chase Center

A sold-out crowd of 18,064 fans packed Chase Center on May 16, 2025, for the Golden State Valkyries historic season opener. As the first WNBA expansion team since 2008 and during a time of growth in interest in women’s sports, the Valkyries already have many devoted Bay Area fans. The mood at the stadium was electrifying even though the Valkyries lost against the Los Angeles Sparks 84–67.

Despite the loss, Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points, the most for the Valkyries that night. Temi Fagbenle followed with 15, and Julie Vanloo with 14. Valkyries fans shouted “Beat LA” frequently throughout the evening, and loved the striking lavender shirts that were folded over every chair. Each of the shirts had emblazoned on the front, “First of a Lifetime.”

