The World’s First and Second Most Popular Sports Are Now at the Oakland Coliseum

By Rebecca Kaplan–

On March 26, 2025, local leaders and Major League Cricket (MLC) announced that the historic Oakland Coliseum will continue to expand its resurrection, becoming a host for cricket for the 2025 season, including becoming the home for the Bay Area team the Unicorns, and welcoming games for all the teams in the league. As the second most popular sport in the world, cricket is second only to soccer, with over 3 billion fans worldwide. It is significant that cricket comes to the Bay Area, where cricket enjoys a significant fan base.

As important as the sport is the venue it will be played in: the iconic Oakland Coliseum, which is home to many of Oakland’s best sports memories. From soccer to cricket and beyond, the Oakland Coliseum has become a busy venue. Local leaders have been taking action to strengthen Oakland, bringing new events and activities to the Oakland Arena and Coliseum. The new activity generates jobs, excitement, and community engagement, and increases revenue to fund vital public services.

The arrival of the MLC in the Bay Area marks a significant milestone for the growth of cricket in the United States. Presale of tickets began on March 27, and the season will begin on June 12. Ticket sales can be found at https://bit.ly/3R8xr3t

The iconic, historic Oakland Coliseum is an ideal home for the Unicorns. Some of the greatest moments in sports have happened at the Oakland Coliseum, and the unique shape and size of the field allow for hosting cricket more effectively than other North American sports venues. Hosting such a popular sport as cricket is appropriate for this storied venue.

Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan (center) wtih league and team officials (left to

right) John Haubert, Kevin Jenkins, Johnny Grave, and Anand Rajaraman

“We are beyond thrilled to bring the San Francisco Unicorns to the Coliseum for our home matches in 2025,” said David White, CEO of the San Francisco Unicorns. “The Bay Area has a deep and growing love for cricket, and this move allows us to create an unforgettable match day experience in one of the region’s most iconic venues. We can’t wait to welcome fans from across the Bay Area to cheer on the Unicorns in our new home.”

The Unicorns coming to the Oakland Coliseum is not the only excellent sporting news coming from the Oakland Coliseum in recent weeks. The Oakland Roots SC have just completed their second week at their new home, the Oakland Coliseum. The Roots played to a sold-out crowd on March 22. Purchase Oakland Roots tickets at https://bit.ly/3G0HUeY

Rebecca Kaplan is the City of Oakland Interim District Two Councilmember. She previously was elected in 2008 to serve as Oakland’s citywide Councilmember, and was re-elected in 2016. Follow Councilmember Kaplan on X @Kaplan4Oakland (https://twitter.com/Kaplan4Oakland) and Facebook

(https://www.facebook.com/Kaplan4Oakland/).

Out of the Closet and Into City Hall

Published on April 10, 2025