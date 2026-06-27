This Is Resistance in Action!

Joshua Smith

SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE PHOTO

By Joshua Smith—

The 56th annual San Francisco Pride is here, and I want to extend a warm welcome to the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and everyone who has shown support over the years.

This year’s Pride is different.

Our 2026 theme—”Resistance in Action!”—is resistance made concrete. We’re organizing, showing up, doing the tangible work of protecting one another.

In a year defined by attempts to make this community smaller and quieter, showing up loudly and visibly is itself a form of action, and it tells every queer person watching, especially young people, that they belong and are not alone.

We want everyone who joins us at Pride to leave with three things:

Connection, knowing the community is organized and within reach.

Equipment, gaining concrete ways to plug in beyond the weekend.

And lineage, a felt sense of standing on the shoulders of those who came before and a responsibility to the generation coming next.

Whether you join us at Runway of Pride at GLIDE, the Human Rights Summit, the Party at the Asian Art Museum, the inaugural Trans Ally March, or the Parade and Celebration weekend—all of it is “Resistance in Action!” We want people to arrive welcomed, leave activated, and feel the spirit of celebration the whole time.

“Resistance in Action!” tells us that Pride must be more than an event. Our words now have to move into practice.

We must fight for policies that save LGBTQ+ lives. We must continue to build coalitions between communities because our freedom is tied up in one another.

San Francisco Pride is committed to that work. We are grounded in unity and in building a world of profound belonging. That means ensuring that Pride remains accessible, intersectional, and community-driven by those who are represented. It means keeping the voices of those most marginalized at the center: our Black and Brown siblings, our trans community, our elders, our youth.

As we move forward, let us take strength from those who have come before us and struggle towards a future where queer people are not just included but celebrated, elevated, and safe.

You’ll see us out in the community all month long resisting, and we hope you’ll be there resisting too. Seeing each other, sharing joy, standing defiantly together is what will carry us from this Pride to the next.

To find the full lineup and plan your Pride, visit https://sfpride.org/

Pride is protest. Pride is joy. Pride is resistance.

Joshua Smith is the President of the Board of Directors at San Francisco Pride.

Celebrating Pride 2026

Published on June 25, 2026