Thoughts on My New Release: Chain of Love: A Broadway Album

By Carly Ozard–

(Editor’s Note: When the publishers of the San Francisco Bay Times first saw Carly Ozard perform, at Pride Brunches formerly held each year by Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet, they were blown away by her talent, professionalism, and powerful voice. Few can hit all of the notes of songs like Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” but Ozard does so with ease. When they saw that she has a new album coming out, Chain of Love, they asked her to share thoughts on her song selections, which are some of their favorites as well.)

I’ve fallen in love with musical theatre over and over again throughout my life. Every lyric, every melody, every role and story—they’ve each become a link in my chain of love for Broadway.

As a kid, I would check out stacks of cast albums from the library and devour every show I could find. It was always the music that drew me in first. I didn’t always know the context or the full plot, but the songs—they reached me instantly.



PHOTO CREDIT: DIRTY SUGAR

Over the years, I’ve had the incredible honor of working with some truly inspiring people who introduced me to the next song, the next show, the next unforgettable moment I had to sing. Greg Mac-Kellan at 42nd Street Moon, Baker Peeples at Lamplighters, Craig Jessup and Barry Lloyd … these brilliant minds led me to so many hidden gems and Broadway classics alike.

“Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun” (Track 10) from Miss Liberty is one of my all-time favorites—a song I discovered through Greg MacKellan. Thanks to him, I not only found that tune, but I also got to share the stage with Broadway legends and even sing for Charles Strouse, the genius behind Annie and Bye Bye Birdie, two shows that were the soundtrack to my childhood.

But it wasn’t until I discovered Rags—a powerful, underrated show by Charles Strouse and Wicked’s Stephen Schwartz—that I felt truly ignited by a score. That show led me to the voice and artistry of Terrence Mann, my favorite Broadway baritone.

Tracks like “Children of the Wind” (Track 2), “Wanting” (Track 8), and “If I Can’t Love Her” (Track 13)—which Mann originated—are now part of my story too. “If I Can’t Love Her” is especially personal. It’s my goodbye to being female, and my claiming of a non-binary identity. I’ve spent time playing men onstage more successfully than I’ve been allowed to play women; and oddly, that’s where I’ve found the most visibility and resonance. It’s complicated. But it’s also where I’ve found truth. And I hope one day, I get to play the Beast. That would be full circle.

PHOTO CREDIT: #PHOTOSBYGOOCH



Then there’s “Chain of Love” from The Grass Harp—a song I didn’t even know existed until the late, great Jay Binder brought it into a class I took. Jay, a legendary casting director and teacher, gave us Cockeyed Optimist (Track 1), and introduced this hidden gem with such enthusiasm. When our soprano classmate tried it out, Jay jumped out of his seat, threw his arms up like an orchestra conductor, and conducted the whole number with joy like he was 20 years old again. I was undone.

That joy — that is what this album is about. We should all be so lucky to have that kind of joy for what we do. And if we lose it, we have to find it again. Through new songs. New stories. New links in the chain.

Come be part of the journey.

Join me for an immersive album listening and live performance experience:

Monday, August 18, 2025 at 7:30 pm (doors at 7 pm) in San Francisco

For tickets and more information:

https://bit.ly/3Js8aAt

And if you miss this one, we’ll be back for another celebration in late October. Hear the album performed live, discover the stories behind the songs, and pick up a copy to take home with you.

Let’s make new links in the chain—together.

With love and showtunes,

Carly Ozard

Non-binary entertainer Carly Ozard (They/Them/She) is an actor, musician, and theater educator. As a songwriter, Ozard’s original EDM has garnered collaborations from DJs around the world, and gained radio airplay in France and Mexico with Denar RCRDS. Their nightclub work has been revered on multiple stages, including Feinstein’s 54 Below, Feinstein’s at the Nikko, The Richmond Ermet AID Foundation, The Rrazz Room, Fire Island, Oasis SF, and The Friars Club.

https://www.carlyozard.com/

Arts & Entertainment

Published on August 14, 2025