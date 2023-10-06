‘Tis the Season

By Joanie Juster–

If you’re reading this, that means you have survived Folsom Street Fair, Castro Street Fair, and any number of other events, but there’s more around the corner. It’s gala season, and street fair season, and the fall arts season all rolled into one. And Halloween is just around the corner.

This community is renowned for its generosity. Yes, there are plenty of parties and celebrations, but the mantra always seems to be hey, as long as we’re having a party, let’s raise money for a good cause at the same time. Every night, every weekend, throughout the city and the Bay Area you will find events geared toward making life better for someone, somewhere. Here are just a few: there are many more if you look around.

Russian River Pride 2023 Built on Community and Heart

The best community events arise from the heart of the community itself. Over the past few years, the Russian River has endured more than its share of challenges. Fires. Floods. Violent storms. And all while coping with the physical, emotional, and economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the folks who live there are nothing if not tough, resilient, and big-hearted. After all the heartache and hard work, they are ready to party, and are inviting the world in for Russian River Pride 2023.

The Russian River Alliance, including a core team of about 25 volunteers, has been working hard to create not just a festive event, but also one that supports local nonprofits. In less than three months, they have raised over $75,000 to produce Russian River Pride 2023. That amount includes contributions to each of five organizations serving all the people of West Sonoma County, including the Guerneville Library, Food for Thought Food Bank, Watch Duty Wildfire Alert System, Guerneville Youth Center, and the Russian River Alliance Workforce Fund.

The weekend of events that constitute Russian River Pride 2023 will culminate in a parade on Sunday, October 15, at noon on the main street of Guerneville, followed by a tea dance on the beach hosted by Juanita MORE!, with special guest DJ Lady Ryan. The event will also include performances by Dulce de Leche, Miss Rahni, Mr. David Glamamore, Nicki Jizz, and VERA!

In addition to the official Russian River Pride 2023 events, the weekend will feature food booths and vendors, and a number of additional happenings including: portions of the AIDS Memorial Quilt on display at a health fair sponsored by West County Health Centers; a Clean and Sober Lounge at Outlaw Barber and Beauty; a Flag in the Map exhibit sponsored by the Oli Gallery and the Gilbert Baker Foundation, featuring a photographic display of rainbow flags around the world; a Rainbow Camp for all ages at Johnson’s Beach Campground; the Russian River Pride Senior Brunch sponsored by West County Community Services; a Women’s Weekend Pop-Up Pool Party; and showings of Milk and Moonlight at the Monte Rio Theater.

Funding for Russian River Pride 2023 has come from a variety of businesses large and small, labor unions, and partner organizations. The organizers give a special shout-out to the Guerneville business community for their support.

After all they have been through, the Russian River community is showing that they know how to pull together not just during the tough times, but also to celebrate the good times, creating a weekend that will benefit all of the communities of the lower Russian River, as well as providing a wonderful experience for visitors from all over. For details and more info: https://russianriverpride.org/

Speaking of Communities with Heart …

On September 22, the Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco celebrated its 50th anniversary with a festive gala at the California Academy of Sciences. The history of this organization has been celebrated here in the San Francisco Bay Times for the past several months with articles by Kippy Marks sharing the Ducal Council’s rich lore, year after year representing 50 years. On September 22, much of that history was on display, as generations of titleholders and their supporters gathered to celebrate their heritage.

I was particularly struck by a speech by Landa Lakes. She talked about how the checks they distributed to organizations might sometimes seem small, but how, for small organizations, every dollar counts. She described the Ducal Council’s humble beginnings at drag shows, raising money for local nonprofits, literally one dollar at a time—and how the Council would take that dollar and hand it back to the community.

It’s that kind of heart that has kept the Ducal Council an essential component of the community for 50 years. Congratulations to all, and here’s to your next 50 years. https://www.sfducal.org/

Calling All Volunteers: Bearrison Needs You

Bearrison Street Fair is coming up on Saturday, October 14, and they need your help. “Many paws make light work,” says Bearrison. They are looking for over 150 volunteers to help produce this large street fair. Not only are you bound to have fun and meet great people, but also every shift completed will earn money toward a nonprofit or charity of your choice. And bear hugs will abound.

Bearrison Street Fair was created in 2021 by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Bears of San Francisco to provide an inclusive event for all LGBTQ+ adults and promote body positivity. The event seeks to build a more supportive, welcoming, and inclusive bear scene by representing a diverse arena of cultures. For info, and to sign up to volunteer: https://www.bearrison.org/

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

