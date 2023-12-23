Toast to the Season – San Francisco Bay Times & Golden Gate Business Association Holiday Celebration 2023

On Tuesday evening, December 12, 2023, members of the San Francisco Bay Times family of contributors, supporters, and friends joined members of the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) for a holiday season celebration throughout the multi-level LGBTQ social club The Academy SF at 2166 Market Street.



The step and repeat banner, custom created by ellaprint, served as a gathering point and photo backdrop for guests arriving on the main level.



The evening’s mild weather along with The Academy’s fire pits, trees spun with twinkling lights, music by DJ Rockaway presented by Olivia Travel, and hors d’oeuvres and desserts by La Méditerranée, Extreme Pizza, Orphan Andy’s, and Hot Cookie all combined for a lovely setting in the venue’s Outdoor Garden Terrace.



Emcee Donna Sachet on behalf of the San Francisco Bay Times and GGBA President Tony Archuleta-Perkins and Board Member/Ambassador Olga Garcia welcomed guests and introduced sponsor representatives.



A lively series of door prize drawings followed with presentations by the prize contributors, including the San Francisco Symphony’s Dominic Baldizan, Redwood Credit Union’s Eric Maldonado, Hot Cookie’s Ryan Jones, Attorney Jay Greene, and Napa Cellars winemaker Joe Shirley. Additional prizes won by guests included those contributed by the San Francisco Warriors, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, Sunday’s a Drag, and Another Planet Entertainment.



A live music presentation, complete with a holiday singalong, was performed in The Academy’s East Wing and featured Dr. Dee Spencer at the piano accompanying former Beach Blanket Babylon star Renée Lubin.



Special thanks to Nate Bourg and the staff of The Academy, and to Juan R. Davila of the Bay Times team for his appearance as The Grinch and other holiday characters, for contributing a custom-made holiday hat, and for coordinating the evening’s goodie bags with items from the San Francisco Federal Credit Union, Olivia Travel, Mr. Digby’s Bar & Restaurant, Bacardí, and more.

Sincere appreciation to our presenting sponsors for making the event possible: Comcast/Xfinity; Brio Financial Group; San Francisco Federal Credit Union; Golden State Warriors; Redwood Credit Union; Mr. Digby’s Bar & Restaurant; Greene Estate, Probate & Elder Law Firm; and also to our ongoing event partners The Academy SF, Bacardí, ellaprint, Extreme Pizza, and La Méditerranée Noe.

Published on December 21, 2023