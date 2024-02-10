Top of Your Stack 2.8.24

John Lewis In Search of the Beloved Community (nonfiction – hardbound) by Raymond Arsenault

In Search of the Beloved Community is the first full-length biography of civil rights hero and congressman John Lewis. In it, Arsenault recounts Lewis’ lifetime of work toward one overarching goal: realizing the “beloved community,” an ideal society based in equity and inclusion. Lewis never wavered in this pursuit, and even in death his influence endures, inspiring mobilization and resistance in the fight for social justice.

The New Life (fiction- paperback) by Tom Crewe

In the summer of 1894, John Addington and Henry Ellis began writing a book arguing that homosexuality, which was a crime at the time, was a natural, harmless variation of human sexuality. Shortly before the book was to be published, Oscar Wilde was arrested. John and Henry must then decide whether to go on, risking social ostracism and imprisonment, or to give up the project for their own safety and the safety of the people they love.

Greta & Valdin (fiction- hardbound) by Rebecca K. Reilly

For fans of Schitt’s Creek and Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Greta & Valdin is an irresistible and bighearted international bestseller that follows a brother and sister as they navigate queerness, multiracial identity, and the dramas big and small of their entangled, unconventional family, all while flailing their way to love.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, February 13 @ 5:30 pm (free – SF Ferry Building store) Bella DePaulo, author of Single at Heart

Acclaimed social scientist Dr. Bella DePaulo, the leading expert on single life, will discuss her groundbreaking book, Single at Heart. In it, she comprehensively confirms that a powerful, healthy, happy life is possible not in spite of being single, but because of it. After her presentation, DePaulo will field questions from the audience.

Saturday, February 17 @ 4 pm (ticketed – online & in-person at the Corte Madera store) Alex Michaelides, author of The Fury

The New York Times bestselling author of The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, will be in conversation with Luisa Smith, who is the Editor in Chief of Mystery Press. The two will discuss Michaelides’ new book, The Fury, which is a masterfully paced thriller about a reclusive ex–movie star and her famous friends whose spontaneous trip to a private Greek island is upended by a murder.

Sunday, February 18 @ 2 pm (free – SF Ferry Building store) Dr. Akilah Cadet, author of The White Supremacy Is All Around

White Supremacy Is All Around addresses the ongoing racial reckoning in the U.S. that has left readers searching for voices they can trust. BIPOC, disabled people, and other intentionally ignored Americans want to feel heard and empowered; organization

leaders and allies invested in dismantling white supremacy want a framework for how best to contribute. For the presentation, Founder and CEO of consulting firm Change Cadet, Dr. Akilah Cadet, will share her powerful, incisive look at where we are in the fight to dismantle white supremacy.

Published on February 8, 2024