Top of Your Stack 3.7.24

Burn Book: A Tech Love Story (nonfiction – hardbound) by Kara Swisher

Part memoir, part history, Burn Book is a necessary chronicle of tech’s most powerful players. From award-winning journalist Kara Swisher comes this witty, scathing, but fair accounting of the tech industry and its founders.

Our Hidden Conversation (nonfiction- hardbound) by Michele Norris

NPR journalist Michele Norris offers a transformative dialogue on race and identity in America, unearthed through her decade-long work at The Race Card Project. The prompt seemed simple: “Race. Your Thoughts. Six Words. Please Send.” The answers though, have been challenging and complicated. This unexpected panorama provides a rare 360-degree view of how Americans see themselves and others.

It’s a Good Day to Change the World (nonfiction- hardbound) by Lauren Schiller & Hadley Dynak

Just in time for Women’s History Month, buy this book for yourself or gift to others! The award-winning team behind the syndicated Inflection Point podcast about women’s power in the modern world has created the essential guide for action drawn from their interviews with authors, activists, and visionaries. As you read It’s a Good Day to Change the World, you will discover how to push new ideas forward and advance social change.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, March 9 @ 2 pm (free – Book Passage Corte Madera) Women’s History Month Panel Event featuring Margo Candela, Linda Gonzalez, Anita Gail Jones, Priscilla Wathington, and moderated by Paula Farmer

In honor of Women’s History Month 2024, Book Passage is proud to present a special panel event celebrating the impact of women writers, past and present. The panel is made up of authors of diverse backgrounds and writing in different genres. We will discuss, among many things, the importance of women’s voices and stories in the still male dominated literary landscape.

Tuesday, March 12 @ 5 pm (free – SF Ferry Building store) Qian Liu, author of The Little Book of Robo Investing

Qian Liu is the Chief Data Officer at Guideline, an online investment platform. She will bring her expertise to this special event, featuring a conversation with moderator and finance writer Elizabeth MacBride. The Little Book of Robo Investing explores easy, automated, and low-cost ways to invest using online platforms. It’s a gem of a guide book that is perfect for working professionals, and people beginning to think about their retirement.

Thursday, March 14 @ 7:30 pm (ticketed – Curran Theater SF) RuPaul, author of The House of Hidden Meanings

From international drag superstar and pop culture icon RuPaul comes his most revealing and personal work to date. It is a surprisingly poignant memoir of growing up Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self-acceptance. As powerful and life-affirming as it is to read this unique story, expect an even more dynamic presentation, which will include readings from the book and fielding audience questions.

