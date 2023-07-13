Top of Your Stack 7.13.23

Celebrants (fiction – hardbound) by Steven Rowley

From the author who brought us Guncle, Steven Rowley now gives us A Big Chill for our times, celebrating decades-long frienships and promises—especially to ourselves. It’s been years since Jordan Vargas last saw his college friends, and twenty-eight years since their graduation. Now they all find themselves at the brink of a new decade, with all the responsibilities of adulthood, yet no closer to having their lives figured out. But this reunion is different. This time, Jordan is sitting on a secret that will upend their pact.

This is a deeply honest tribute to the growing pains of selfhood and the people who keep us going, coupled with Rowley’s signature humor and heart, The Celebrants is a moving tale about the false invincibility of youth and the beautiful ways in which frienship helps us celebrate our lives.

Pageboy (nonfiction/memoir – hardbound) by Elliot Page

With the movie Juno’s massive success, Elliot became one of the world’s most beloved actors. His dreams were coming true, but the pressure to perform suffocated him. He was forced to play the part of the glossy young starlet, a role that made his skin crawl, on and off set. As he navigated criticism and abuse from some of the most powerful people in Hollywood and a society dead set on forcing him into a binary, Elliot often stayed silent, until enough was enough.

Full of behind-the-scenes details and intimate interrogations on sex, love, trauma, and Hollywood, Pageboy is the story of a life pushed to the brink. But at its core, this beautifully written, winding journey of what it means to untangle ourselves from the

expectations of others is an ode to stepping into who we truly are with defiance, strength, and joy.

Beach Read (fiction – paperback) by Emily Henry

A romance writer who no longer believes in love and a literary writer stuck in a rut engage in a summer-long challenge that may just upend everything they believe about happily ever afters. Augustus Everett is an acclaimed author of literary fiction. January Andrews writes bestselling romance. When she pens a happily ever after, he kills off his entire cast. But one hazy evening, one thing leads to another and they strike a deal designed to force them out of their creative ruts: Augustus will spend the summer writing something happy, and January will pen the next Great American Novel.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, July 15 @ 10:30 am (free – SF Ferry Building store) Maria Zizka, author of Cook Color: A Rainbow of 100 Recipes

What is the flavor of sunshine? The taste of forest green? Does the red of a pepper evoke the warmth of its spice? Cook Color

reveals a whole new way of thinking about food. Author Maria Zizka introduces readers to ideas from color theory and cooking sciences, explaining how to master food styling and cooking techniques to enhance and preserve color, without any artificial

additives. But cooking by color isn’t just about looks; it is an approach that draws connections between aesthetics, seasonality, and flavor.

Tuesday, July 18 @ 5:30 pm (free – online event) Andrew Lipstein, author of The Vegan

Andrew Lipstein, the author of Last Resort, challenges our notions of virtue with a brilliant tale of guilt, greed, and how far we’ll go to be good. A wildly inventive, reality-bending trip, The Vegan holds a mirror up to its reader and poses a question only a hedge fund manager could ask: Is purity a convertible asset? The more Herschel disavows his original sin, and the more it threatens to be revealed, the more it becomes something else entirely—a way into a forgotten world of animals, nature, and life beyond words.

Saturday, July 22 @ 6 pm (ticketed – Corte Madera store) Joe Ide, author of Fixit

In this novel—the sixth installment of the IQ series—Isaiah Quintabe is faced with a nightmarish scenario when the love of his life is kidnapped by a maniacal hitman who bears a grudge against him. The compelling story is an explosive collision of drug dealers, thieves, maniacs, shotguns, vicious dogs, stampeding horses, and Ide’s signature energy, grit, and profundity. This event is presented as part of the 2023 Mystery Writers Conference.



