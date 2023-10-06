Top of Your Stack – Recommendations from Book Passage 10.5.23

Ryan and Avery (fiction – hardbound) by David Levithan

A blue-haired boy (Ryan) meets a pink-haired boy (Avery) at a dance—a queer prom and both feel an inexplicable but powerful connection. Follow them through their first ten dates as they bridge their initial shyness and fall in love through snowstorms, groundings, meeting parents (Avery’s) and not (Ryan’s), cast parties, heartbreak, and every day and date in between.

Silver Nitrate (thriller/fiction – hardbound) by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with a good book! From The New York Times bestselling author of The Daughter of Doctor

Moreau and Mexican Gothic comes a fabulous meld of Mexican horror movies and Nazi occultism. Silver Nitrate is a dark thriller about a curse that haunts a legendary lost film, and awakens one woman’s hidden powers. Silvia Moreno-Garcia conjures a tale of movie magic and supernatural suspense.

The Bluest Eye (fiction- paperback) by Toni Morrison

For Banned Books Week 2023 (October 1–7), support authors and read or re-read titles that are on the banned list. A great

example is The Bluest Eye by the literary legend Toni Morrison. It is a powerful examination of our obsession with beauty and

conformity that asks questions about race, class, and gender with characteristic subtly and grace.

The protagonist, Pecola Breedlove—an 11-year-old Black girl in an America whose love for its blond, blue-eyed children can

devastate all others—prays for her eyes to turn blue so that she will be “beautiful,” so that people will look at her, so that her world will be different. This is the story of the nightmare at the heart of her yearning, and the tragedy of its fulfillment.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, October 7 @ 11 am (free – Corte Madera store) David Kipen, author of Dear California: The Golden State in Diaries and Letters

California has always been, literally, a place to write home about. Renowned figures and iconoclasts; politicians, actors, and artists; the world-famous and the not-so-much all have contributed their voices to the patchwork of the state. With this book, cultural historian and California scholar David Kipen reveals this long-storied place through its diaries and letters, and gives readers a highly anticipated follow up to his book Dear Los Angeles.

Tuesday, October 10 @ 5 pm (free – Ferry Building store) Rukmini Poddar, author of Draw Your Feelings

Our emotions add color to our lives. Happiness can feel like bright sunshine. Anxiety can feel like a gray cloud. Even though it may be uncomfortable at first, it’s clear that sitting with your emotions, feeling them fully, and exploring their depths can teach you more about yourself and help you better anticipate and process big feelings when they come. In this mind-opening and beautifully illustrated guide, popular artist Rukmini Poddar leads you through the steps to creative self-reflection, giving your emotions a physical representation through lines, shapes, colors, and more.

Sunday, October 15 @ 2 pm (ticketed – Corte Madera store & online) Bob Odenkirk and Erin Odenkirk, authors of Zilot & Other Important Rhymes; moderated by Dave Eggers

Emmy Award-winning and New York Times bestselling writer, comedian, and actor Bob Odenkirk and his daughter, illustrator Erin Odenkirk, present poetic nonsense for all ages and perfect for fans of Shel Silverstein and Jack Prelutsky! From the titular made-up word for a blanket fort, an adorable dog with a penchant for the zoomies, and a father teaching his kids how umbrellas work, the subjects of these works, complemented by Erin’s whimsical and detailed linework, come alive on the pages. Featuring over seventy poems, Zilot & Other Important Rhymes will delight readers young and old.

