Tour of the Newly Restored and Renovated Castro Theatre

Two days before the grand reopening of the historic Castro Theatre in San Francisco, members of the San Francisco Bay Times team—legendary drag artist Donna Sachet, photographer Mike Kirschner, and Beth Schnitzer of Spritz—went on a tour of the theater.

Led by David Perry, it reveals many interesting facts about the theater, such as what happened to the original chandelier, why a new organ will soon be installed, and why the concession stand is now mobile. The tour also provides an intimate look at the theater on the eve of its community opening on February 6, 2026. Credit for the footage: Beth Schnitzer