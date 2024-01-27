Trailblazers in Business: The GGBA Story – Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence

By Tony Archuleta-Perkins–

On June 7, 2024, the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) will celebrate a historic milestone: its 50th anniversary. It stands as a pioneering figure in the United States, being the first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce globally, and we look forward to seeing our members, partners, and stakeholders at the gala to be held in the beautiful and historic City Hall. Subscribe for all the details at https://www.ggbapowerconnect.com/

Since its inception, the GGBA has played a crucial role in advocating for and advancing the interests of LGBTQ+ businesses, setting a precedent for inclusivity and representation in the corporate sphere.

The Founding Era (1970s)

In 1974, nine residents established a charter to “provide mutual assistance and communication in our business relationships with our members and the community,” and the GGBA was established, marking a significant milestone in the history of LGBTQ+ business representation. Five years later, in 1979, the GGBA made a bold move by publicly using the term “gay,” proudly embracing its identity as the San Francisco gay chamber of commerce. This era laid the groundwork for a future of advocacy and visibility for LGBTQ+ businesses.

Expansion and Advocacy (1980s)

The 1980s saw significant expansion for the GGBA. The early part of the decade witnessed the founding of the National Association of Business Councils (NABC), and the organization played a vital role during the AIDS crisis, demonstrating its commitment to community support. The late 1980s saw the establishment of the Small Business Network and the Western Business Alliance, further broadening the GGBA’s influence.

Corporate Partnerships and Visibility (1990s)

In the early 1990s, the GGBA forged its first corporate partnership, expanding its network and influence. The mid-1990s were marked by the launch of the first-ever “LGBT Business Expo” in the United States, a groundbreaking event that significantly increased visibility for LGBTQ+ businesses.

New Milestones and Programs (2000s)

The early 2000s were a period of growth for GGBA, as it became a tenant at the San Francisco LGBT Community Center and a founding member of the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). The late 2000s were marked by a notable collaboration with the Rainbow Chamber of Commerce/Silicon Valley, further cementing its role in the community.

Achievements and Leadership (2010s)

The 2010s were a decade of significant achievements and leadership for the GGBA. In the early 2010s, the organization was involved in the Transbay Transit Center Project and celebrated its 40th anniversary, a testament to its enduring impact and relevance. The mid-2010s saw the GGBA advocating for historic legislation. At the same time, the late 2010s were marked by strides in sporting inclusion and accolades at the NGLCC Annual Conference, showcasing the GGBA’s commitment to diverse aspects of community and business development.

Current Vision and Future Goals

Today, the GGBA is driven by a vision of an economically empowered LGBTQ+ business community. Its future aspirations are rooted in the ongoing efforts for inclusion and equality, aiming to break new ground in business diversity and representation. The GGBA continues to champion the interests of LGBTQ+ businesses, seeking to expand opportunities and foster a more inclusive economic landscape.

Reflecting on the GGBA’s journey reveals its profound impact on the LGBTQ+ business community. From its bold beginnings in the 1970s to its current role as a business inclusion and advocacy leader, the GGBA has been a beacon of progress and empowerment. Its story is not just about business success; it’s about the enduring fight for equality, representation, and the right of every individual to thrive in the business world.

The GGBA’s legacy serves as an inspiration and a reminder of the power of community and the importance of inclusive business practices. As the GGBA continues to evolve and grow, its impact and influence will undoubtedly pave the way for future generations of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the founder and owner of Ide8 Real Estate & Eclat Group He has worked in finance for 25 years, ten of those years specifically as a fractional CFO. He has two master’s degrees: an MBA and a Master of Science in Real Estate. In addition to his educational and professional pedigree, Archuleta-Perkins has a passion for advocacy for the LGBTQ+ Community and their allies. He proudly volunteers and serves on two boards here in San Francisco: President of the Golden Gate Business Association and Treasurer of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, SF Chapter. He and his husband enjoy international traveling and scuba diving.

GGBA Calendar

February Make Contact

February 13, 2024

6–8 pm

Location: TBD

March Make Contact

March 12, 2024

6–8 pm

Location: TBD

Industry Specific Networking Event:

Real Estate (and Related)

Quarter 1

Coming to San Francisco in March 2024

Date & Location TBA!

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on January 25, 2024