Trainer Tip: 3.7.24

“Set aside 10–15 minutes in your weekly workout routine exclusively for balance exercises like single-leg stands or stability ball movements. Aim to incorporate these exercises two to three times per week, gradually increasing difficulty as you progress. By integrating balance training, you’ll enhance coordination, core strength, and reduce the risk of injury, leading to better overall fitness and performance.”

—Aaron Zamarron, A Master Trainer at Fitness SF Castro

Aaron Zamarron, Customer Service Manager for Fitness SF, provides monthly tips that he has learned from colleagues, fellow professional trainers, and more. For additional information: https://fitnesssf.com/



SF Fitness Trainer Tip

Published on March 7, 2024