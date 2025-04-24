Transgender Day of Visibility 2025 in San Francisco

Photos by Rink

Spearheaded by the U.S.-based youth advocacy organization Trans Student Educational Resources, the International Transgender Day of Visibility has been held annually on March 31.

Transgender activist Rachel Crocker is noted as having initiated it in 2009 as a day of positive recognition and celebration. Until then, the only transgendered-centered day was the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which mourns the murders of transgender people.







San Francisco’s 2025 Transgender Day of Visibility was celebrated a day ahead of the traditional observance this year on Sunday, March 30, with an award ceremony and program held at the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center’s Green Room. It was supported by a coalition of partnering organizations: The Transgender District, Queer Cultural Center, Center for Immigration Protection/Parivar, Oakland Liberation Center, Miss Major Alexander L. Lee TGIJP Black Cultural Center, El/La Para Translatinas, the Girls Book, SF LGBT Center, Transboom, and Rosen Creative House.

The event was live-streamed at http://twitch.tv/transmarch

Also see the event’s website: http://tdov.org-2025





Published on April 24, 2025