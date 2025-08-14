Transgender Leader Morey Riordan Named New Openhouse Executive Director

Morey Riordan, founder of the Transgender Strategy Center and an out transgender man, on August 4, 2025, was named the new Executive Director of Openhouse, the senior-serving nonprofit co-founded by San Francisco Bay Times columnist and senior advocate Dr. Marcy Adelman in 1998. Riordan will assume the role on September 16 of this year.

Riordan has managed teams that provide HIV care and prevention programming, and has overseen grantmaking portfolios that improved health outcomes for people living with HIV/AIDS nationally. He also served as the Executive Director of The Sperm Bank of California, a feminist-founded nonprofit assisting LGBTQ+ families and individuals with family building. He additionally has served on the boards of multiple nonprofits, including the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, Openhouse, and ETR, which is a national health equity organization.

“I am thrilled to be joining Openhouse,” Riordan said. “In these uncertain times, I look forward to providing steady and trusted leadership while helping the organization meet this moment strategically. With an eye on sustainability, I am focused on strengthening the collective voice of LGBTQ+ older adults on issues that directly impact their health and well-being.”

“As a 63-year-old transgender man, I think a lot about what kinds of support are available to me and my community as we age,” he added. “I’ve wondered where I will be safe, cared for with my unique needs in mind, and treated with dignity and respect as I age. When I first came into the Openhouse community, I began to breathe easier; I could see the path forward. This is the kind of support that every LGBTQ+ older adult deserves.”

