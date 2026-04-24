TransThrive Clinic Grand Opening: Bringing Low-Barrier, Trans-Led Healthcare to San Francisco

Photos courtesy of the San Francisco Community Health Center

The grand opening of a new on-site clinic at TransThrive (1460 Pine Street) took place on April 16, 2026. Operated by the San Francisco Community Health Center, the clinic offers a comprehensive suite of healthcare services for transgender and gender-expansive individuals in San Francisco. The grand opening, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, was timed to coincide with National Transgender HIV Testing Day.

“Since working with the TransThrive team, there has been a clear need for folks to have low-barrier access to STI testing, and to prevention and treatment methods,” said TransThrive Program Manager Sage Hapke. “With everything going on politically right now, increasing fear, and additional challenges with getting connected to care, we want to be here for people who haven’t had a space like this and provide care that is explicitly trans-affirming.”

“Trans people have always faced barriers to care, to recognition, to simply being seen,” said Lance Toma, CEO of the San Francisco Community Health Center. “What is happening right now at the federal level is an attempt to erase trans people from public life, healthcare, and existence itself. That is not something we can stand by and watch. While we fight in the courts, we are also deepening our commitment on the ground through the TransThrive clinic.”





Clinic Services

The new clinic operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2–4:30 pm and will serve existing patients and new community members seeking care. This includes:

-full Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) panel testing, including HIV, hepatitis-C, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia;

-long-acting injectables for HIV prevention and treatment;

-gender-affirming care and coordination;

-nursing and complex care coordination;

-and wound care.

For more information: https://bit.ly/3OQc35t





Published on April 23, 2026