Tuition Help Through the California Service Corps

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–

Happy Earth Month! It’s a time to reflect on our relationship with our planet. Whether we see plastic bottles littering our oceans, storms getting more intense, or cars polluting our air, many of us are concerned about the impact our lives are having on the environment.

California resident Stephen Harris knows the feeling. The consequences of climate change were weighing on him; so much so, he decided to do something about it. He joined the California Climate Corps, focusing on food recovery during his eleven-month commitment. The college graduate chose this area because composting is one of the most effective ways an individual can reduce carbon emissions—getting food waste out of landfills and creating soil. For his work, the 28-year-old earns a stipend for living expenses and money towards more schooling, while gaining valuable experience that will help his career.

While Stephen found new purpose in climate projects, he also easily connected with other members of the LGBTQ+ community. He has been able to nurture new friendships with like-minded gay people who share the same conviction for sustainability and care for our natural resources. The work and relationships are so meaningful to him that he signed up for a second year, this time as a Team Leader.

The California Climate Corps Stephen joined is among the four service corps programs the state is recruiting for right now. Designed for emerging climate leaders 18 years old and up, this program provides nearly a year of hands-on experience in the climate sector. Opportunities are focused on urban greening, organic waste and edible food recovery, and wildfire resiliency. The three other service areas are:

#CaliforniansForAll College Corps: Full-time students at participating colleges and universities serve with nonprofits, K-12 schools, and public agencies over the course of an academic year. They build new skills, gain confidence, and earn money for school while making a positive difference in the community by tutoring and mentoring, addressing food insecurity, and taking climate action. This program proudly includes eligible AB540 California Dream Act students.

#CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs Corps: Members are 16 to 30 years old who are from underserved communities. They gain on-the-job experience with public agencies and nonprofits in participating cities and counties. Their focus is on projects that support COVID-19 recovery, address food insecurity, and tackle climate issues. Fellows receive a living wage, essential wrap-around services, and other benefits to help ensure both their short and long-term success, as they help the community.

AmeriCorps California: Adults 18 and up from all backgrounds serve anywhere from two to 12 months in nonprofits, public agencies, and educational institutions. They set out to improve educational outcomes, protect the environment, prepare for and recover from disaster, and advance equitable health outcomes.

With all these programs combined, the California Service Corps is the largest service force in the nation. A total of 10,000 fellowships slots for teenagers and young adults are available. Length of commitment, college stipends, and application deadlines vary. In return, participants can receive a monthly stipend, gain valuable work experience, help local communities, and earn money to advance their education.

In Stephen’s case, he plans to pursue law school and specialize in environmental law. His story shows that investing in young people can mean a brighter future not only for them, but also our state. Over the coming year, fellows across the four service corps will serve nearly five million hours! Plus, California communities will reap the benefits of their work.

If you know a young person who is looking to make a difference in our state while earning money to pursue a degree, tell them about the California Service Corps (https://tinyurl.com/47czaww4). We need to prepare our leaders of tomorrow.

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the west side of San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City, as well as part of South San Francisco and San Bruno.

Published on April 4, 2024