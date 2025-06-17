Two San Francisco Greats—Bob Hermann and John Newmeyer—Honored During Pride Month 2025

From left to right: Robert Beadle, Dan Joraanstad, Bob Hermann, and John Newmeyer

Bob Hermann, the President of The Rotary Club of San Francisco, was celebrated at an event on June 14, 2025. It was to honor his successful term as President, which is drawing to a close. A host was former Haight Ashbury Free Clinic epidemiologist John Newmeyer, who is also renowned for his support of LGBTQ+ community efforts over many decades.

Hermann turned the tables on Newmeyer, with the surprise naming of him as a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotarians “in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.” As Newmeyer’s sister, actress Julie Newmar famous for her role as Catwoman in the Batman television series, shares in her biography, my “brother [is] one cool cat.” (Newmeyer has always loved cats too.) Hermann, through his presidency and much more, has also provided significant assistance in benefiting countless others.

Bob Hermann, President of The Rotary Club of San Francisco, names John Newmeyer a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotarians.

Another memorable moment of the event was when singer Rick Terrell, Director of the nonprofit Heroes’ Voices, performed “What a Wonderful World” with accompanist Dick Clark. The song is a special one for Hermann and his husband Dan Joraanstad, having been performed at their wedding. The couple, shown in this clip, were clearly touched by the performance.

Rick Terrell accompanied by pianist Dick Clark performs “What a Wonderful World”



The San Francisco Bay Times congratulates both Bob Hermann and John Newmeyer on these well-deserved honors.