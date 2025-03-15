Unite With Ukraine: Rally & March for a Just and Lasting Peace

Photos by Rink

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Ukrainian American Council and partnering organizations sponsored a rally and march at Harry Bridges Plaza to mark three years of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Hundreds of participants, including community members, elected officials, and other dignitaries, gathered in support of a lasting and just peace process to end Russian aggression.

Speakers called on the Trump administration and Congress to facilitate peace through strength and a process that includes Ukraine as a party in all negotiations.

After the march began at Harry Bridges Plaza, it crossed Embarcadero and continued to Pier 39 where it finished next to the Sea Lion Sculpture.

Published on March 13, 2025