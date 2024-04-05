USNS Harvey Milk Completes Maiden Voyage to San Francisco

By Donna Sachet–

For the first time, the USNS Harvey Milk sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge and into the port of San Francisco and we were there! But as with many things, the story of this amazing event started many years ago.

The International Court System has often been mentioned in this publication, having been started right here in San Francisco by local legend José Sarria and now spreading across over 70 chapters in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is one of the oldest and largest charitable organizations in the world, currently overseen by Queen Mother of the Americas Nicole Murray-Ramirez, a friend of José’s for many years.





Nicole has used her decades of experience in the civil rights movement, her broad grassroots skills, and her many contacts throughout the continent to publicize the work of this organization and to build coalitions with similarly minded groups. The Imperial Court System can claim credit for kicking off and following through on campaigns to get a U.S. Postage stamp with Harvey Milk’s image, to install Sarria in the California Hall of Fame, and to raise money for a host of important LGBTQ+ related causes.

The campaign to get a U.S. Navy ship named after Harvey Milk started in 2012, bolstered by Harvey’s service in the U.S. Navy. Many of us thought this was a wonderfully appropriate honor, but questioned its concrete feasibility. Nevertheless, in July of 2016, United States Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus announced the creation of a series of oil refueling tankers named after prominent civil and human rights leaders; Harvey Milk was among them.

The formal announcement took place in August of 2016 on Treasure Island on a beautiful day with stunning views of the San Francisco skyline. As a row of U.S. flags waved in the background, Secretary Mabus welcomed a crowd, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Mayor Ed Lee, Nancy Brinker, Stuart Milk, Anne Kronenberg, and Imperial Court members Murray-Ramirez, Coco LaChine, Jacques Michaels, and this lucky writer. In his remarks, the Secretary even made a direct appeal to those who had received a less than honorable discharge from Navy service because they were LGBTQ+ to appeal that decision, promising prompt attention and reversal. What a rare and historic occasion!

Members of the Imperial Court were also present at the official christening of the ship in San Diego in 2021. Yes, many others played important roles in the process leading to that important day, most notably the Harvey Milk Foundation, led by his nephew Stuart Milk, but the years of letter-writing, canvasing of elected officials, and determination of the Imperial Court was indispensable. Having tirelessly participated in this campaign, we were determined to be there as the USNS Harvey Milk was unveiled in San Francisco last week.

Thursday night, we joined a small group for a personal tour of the ship, led by Captain James White, who was quite ready to answer all questions. Thirty minutes was an impossibly short time to see the inner workings of this massive ship, but we climbed many staircases and saw the dining hall, kitchen, staff cabins, various staging areas, and even the captain’s quarters. Throughout the ship were photographs of Harvey Milk. Our final stop was the bridge, where we asked permission and were allowed to touch the steering wheel and even sit in the captain’s chair for a moment. It was remarkable to take in the sweeping views of the bay and our beautiful skyline.

On Friday, despite dreary weather, we joined a moving ceremony aboard the USNS Harvey Milk. It is impossible to describe the sense of history we felt as hundreds of friends of Harvey, elected officials, Navy personnel, and a spectrum of San Francisco’s rich diversity gathered on board to salute this ship on its maiden voyage. Speakers included Mayor London Breed, Rear Admiral Richard Meyer, Anne Kronenberg, Speaker Emerita Pelosi, and Stuart Milk, who brought Nicole forward for recognition.

This quote from the Rear Admiral will amaze you: “We are so proud this ship carries the name Harvey Milk. Harvey Milk the man spent a good portion of his life as a champion of equality and universal rights.” We share that pride and applaud the efforts of so many to make this day possible. Especially as so many of the advances of our community face new challenges, this day will stand as a triumph for the LGBTQ+ Community, for Harvey Milk himself, and for the City of San Francisco.

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

USNS Harvey Milk in Port San Franciscso

Published on April 4, 2024