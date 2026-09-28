Valkyries First-Ever Playoff Game at Chase Center

The Golden State Valkyries played their first-ever post-season game at Chase Center on September 27, 2026. (They made the playoffs last year, but had to play their home game at SAP Center because the Laver Cup was already scheduled to be at Chase.)

The Valkyries at their home arena proved victorious against the Dallas Wings, winning 104 to 80. This was Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA playoffs and San Francisco Bay Times sports columnist Beth Schnitzer along with other members of the Bay Times team attended.

Also there was Mayor Daniel Lurie and numerous sports stars such as retired soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

Mayor Danielle Lurie and son Sawyer with Vanessa Gonzalez of the Golden State Warriors and Valkyries. Credit: Beth Schnitzer

The following video captures some moments from the night—such as the scene before the game, the halftime performance by Too $hort, the thunder sticks section with Violet, and more—and especially the powerful energy that rocked the Chase Center all night.