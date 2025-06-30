Vandalized Pink Triangle Sends a Powerful Message

The vandalism of the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks last week is an example of the struggles our community has faced throughout time. The damage should remain as is, because that sends a powerful message in and of itself. We will not repair the damage to the Pink Triangle; we will wear this scar as a badge of resilience, courage, and our continuing struggle for equality for the rest of Pride Month.

It is important to let people see where hatred can lead. For the last three decades, the Pink Triangle display has served as a giant warning and reminder of what can happen if hatred is allowed to go unchecked. The graffitied and defaced panels show the point of the Pink Triangle display, which is to remind us of the ongoing discrimination and hatred experienced by many in the community.

If this can happen here in LGBTQ+ friendly San Francisco, think what might happen in other less accepting places in the U.S. and around the world. Their hatred will not dissuade us from being our true selves. We will speak up, and keep living our lives as joyfully as possible. There is no going back in the closet as some would like us to do.

Patrick Carney is the Founder of the Pink Triangle project: www.thepinktriangle.com





Published on June 26, 2025