Vigil in the Castro for the 2016 Pulse Nightclub Shooting Victims

The annual vigil in the Castro for the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting victims took place on June 12, 2025. After individuals gathered at Jane Warner Plaza, they went to Hibernia Beach at 18th and Castro streets, where a memorial had been created.

San Francisco Bay Times columnist Honey Mahogany, who is the Executive Director of the San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives, helped lead the event and gave red roses to participants. After carrying them to the memorial, they thoughtfully placed the roses at the site in remembrance of the 49 people who died and the 53 who were injured in the mass shooting that happened during Pride Month 2016 at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which had been in business since 2004. A list of the victims’ names is at: https://bit.ly/3ZKc9xU

PHOTO BY RINK

Published on June 26, 2025