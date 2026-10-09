Vincent Jones to Succeed Roger Doughty as Next Chief Executive Officer of Horizons Foundation

At the A Night of Pride gala on October 3, 2026, Vincent Jones was formally introduced as the next Chief Executive Officer of the Horizons Foundation. He will succeed current President Roger Doughty, whose upcoming retirement was previously announced.

“Vincent Jones is exactly the forward-thinking leader Horizons needs for this moment,” said Jacob Little, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors. “His decades of experience across LGBTQ advocacy, philanthropy, and public policy—combined with his deep love for this community and his commitment to building our next chapter in genuine partnership with the people we serve—make him the right person to take Horizons to new heights. We are thrilled to welcome him.”

Most recently, Jones served as CEO of Beyond Impact (formerly Tides Advocacy), where he led a major organizational transformation while overseeing nearly $100 million annually in resources supporting progressive movements. Throughout his career, he has been a leader and notable innovator in aligning philanthropic capital with movement strategy, with a particular focus on LGBTQ equity and racial justice.

“Roger and the team have built an extraordinary legacy at Horizons,” said Jones. “I’m excited to work with the staff, board, and entire Horizons community to expand what’s possible in LGBTQ philanthropy and help ensure our communities live freely and fully.”

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College and has been recognized nationally and regionally with the National LGBTQ Task Force’s Community Excellence Award, The Advocate Magazine’s Forty Under 40, and Grantmakers for Children, Youth and Families’ Emerging Leader in Philanthropy Award, among others. He has previously served in board leadership roles with organizations including Lambda Legal, Red Cross of Southern California, African American Board Leadership Institute, and the LA LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.

He was selected following a national executive search conducted in partnership with NPAG, a firm specializing in philanthropic leadership recruitment. The search engaged a committee of current and former Horizons board members and included input from the community and staff.

The Board at the gala acknowledged with deep gratitude the extraordinary tenure of Doughty, who has led the foundation since 2002. Under his leadership, Horizons grew from a small community fund into one of the most respected LGBTQ community foundations in the country, building an endowment and grantmaking program that has transformed the Bay Area LGBTQ nonprofit ecosystem. Doughty will remain with Horizons through the transition to ensure a thorough and thoughtful handoff. https://www.horizonsfoundation.org/

Published on October 8, 2026