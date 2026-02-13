VIP Reception

The first event of the newly renovated and restored Castro Theatre was a

fundraiser for the 20th Anniversary of the Castro Community Benefit District (CBD). Castro CBD Executive Director Andrea Aiello and President Paul Miller presided over a VIP Reception on the night of The Castro Theatre’s reopening. Attending the reception, held on the second floor of the theater, were local media luminaries, popular artists including several drag performers, small business owners from all across the city, nonprofit leaders, and numerous others.









Published on February 12, 2026