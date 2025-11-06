Visit the Castro Farmers’ Market Before Its Seasonal Closure on November 19

By Stella Singer –

The Castro Farmers’ Market is nearing its seasonal closure on November 19, 2025. Enjoy the variety of fall produce that farmers grow and will bring to the market this Thanksgiving month. Please also note that, once the Castro Farmers’ Market closes, you can still get your farmers’ market fix at the Divisadero Market, which happens at Fell and Baker streets on Sundays, 9 am–1 pm, or the Fillmore Market, at O’Farrell and Fillmore Street on Saturdays from 9 am–1 pm.

Winter squash, available in markets from fall through winter, is extremely versatile and can be enjoyed in soups, pasta, salads, and desserts. Compared to summer squash, which is much smaller and has softer skin and flesh, winter squash is grown to maturity with thicker, harder skin and very firm flesh. Varieties include Acorn, Butternut, Delicata, Kabocha, and Spaghetti. When buying winter squash, be careful to choose one that’s firm, heavy, and with no soft spots or mold, or a soft stem. Squash will last a long time on your countertop or in a cool, dry space until you’re ready to use it. Once cut, store it in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Grab some winter squash at the market, sold by Fifth Crow Farms, Jacob’s Farm, and Orozco Farm, and cook up a delicious fall soup. A crusty slice of sourdough from Bernal Bakery and/or melty cheese from Pacheco Family Ranch is the perfect accompaniment.

Sweet potatoes are a colorful root vegetable that come in many different shapes, sizes, colors, and are highly nutritious and delicious! They are native to tropical regions of South and Central America, and were cultivated in Peru by at least 2500 B.C. California farmers grow both “dry flesh” and “moist flesh” varieties, with the “moist flesh” variety often being referred to as a yam. Sweet potatoes can be found in your local farmers’ markets year-round, but they reach peak season during November and December. This November, Fifth Crow Farms and Jacobs Farm have sweet potatoes at the market. Choose firm sweet potatoes that have no discolorations or molding. Varieties include Garnet, Jersey, Japanese, Ube, and Jewell.

If you’re looking for some Thanksgiving recipes this month, the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association website has many great ones for soups, pies, salads, other side dishes, and snacks—all using seasonal market fruits and vegetables. The simple, versatile vegetarian stuffing highlighted here can be served as a side dish, stuffed into half of a baked winter squash, or as a stuffing for roast turkey or chicken.

So mark your calendars now to visit the Castro Farmer’s Market to stock up on your favorites, including long-lasting produce like sweet potatoes and winter squash. The Castro Farmers’ Market takes place at 270 Noe Street off of Market Street on Wednesdays from 3 pm–7 pm. While November 19 is the last market day this season, the Castro Farmers’ Market will reopen in April. We hope to see you there!

For more information, seasonal recipes, and a full list of vendors, please visit: https://www.pcfma.org/castro



Vegetarian Stuffing

2 cups butter (4 sticks)

1 onion, diced

4 stalks celery, diced

1 1/2 tablespoons sage

3 teaspoons thyme

1 1/2 tablespoons oregano

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

5 cups bread, diced (sourdough or your favorite type)

Add butter, onion, celery, sage, thyme, oregano, and nutmeg to a pan and cook on low–medium heat for 10–15 minutes. (You can also use an Instant Pot for this.) Add parsley and briefly cook before taking off the heat.

Cut bread into cubes and place in a large bowl. Add ingredients to the bowl with bread and mix until everything is combined evenly; salt and pepper to taste.

Preset an Air Fryer to 375°F for 10 minutes and air fry the mixture until it is brown and crisp on top. Alternatively, bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit in an oven until heated through. Serves 6.

Stella Singer is a recent UC Berkeley graduate who writes and designs for the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association. With a background in environmental journalism and science, she brings a keen interest in food systems and sustainability to her work.

Farmers’ Market Finds

Published on November 6, 2025