Vote Early, Vote Now

By Joanie Juster—

The state of California started mailing out ballots to voters as of October 5. You may have already received yours. If so, vote now. I mean now! I’ll wait until you’re finished. Just do it now.

This election carries an added sense of urgency to early voting. Ballots that are submitted early, especially in person or through an authorized ballot box, are much harder to tamper with. Building a substantial early lead also creates a significant psychological advantage: it diminishes the power of those who are pouring millions of dollars into the election in their attempt to buy your vote. So, do your homework, fill out your ballot, and turn it in as soon as you can. And don’t forget to vote down-ballot, too.

The situation is bad, and getting worse. Each day, the man in the White House shows just how badly he is crumbling. In any normal country, in any normal time, his speech at the United Nations would have created an uproar, with Congress calling for his removal from office. And yet these are not normal times. During his time in office, we have drifted so far off the path of normal governance and normal behavior that hearing the President of the United States calling for the complete and utter annihilation of another country barely registers on the political Richter scale anymore. We have come to expect the worst from him and his enablers, and have come to expect that his Supreme Court will fall in line. It is up to us to take our country back from those who have rendered it almost unrecognizable. Let’s do this.

They Brought a Quilt

Thirty-eight years ago, in October 1988, I volunteered at the second display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt in Washington, D.C. Overwhelmed by loss, and by anger at the lack of compassion and action from our federal government, I wept as Cleve Jones stepped to the podium and said, “We bring a quilt … .”

After almost four decades of volunteering with the AIDS Memorial Quilt, I thought there were no more tears left in me. It turned out I was wrong.

Nothing prepared me for what I saw happening in the Minnesota State Capitol on September 22, 2026. After many months of being targeted by ICE, after thousands of brutal raids and inhumane treatment by federal agents, the people of Minnesota brought a quilt to help bear witness to the cruel and unjust treatment the people of their state, and all other states, have endured this year. Named the Stolen Neighbors Quilt, the 24-foot-long quilt includes over 11,000 donated squares, stitched by volunteers from all over Minnesota, with each square representing a Minnesotan detained by federal immigration enforcement. The quilt is a stunning visual representation of the human cost of the people suddenly and brutally taken from their homes, their families, and their communities, just in the past year. It is a powerful reminder of the exceptional cruelty imposed upon our country and our communities by this administration.

Protestors unfurled the “Stolen Neighbors Quilt” in the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda on September 22, 2026. PHOTO COURTESY OF MINNESOTA IMMIGRANT RIGHTS ACTION COMMITTEE

Every day, our neighbors—the people who make up the fabric of our lives—are being stolen, placed in detention facilities, denied their basic civil rights, and all too often denied access to basic human needs and medical care. And—again, all too often—they are then deported to “third-world” countries—places where they not only don’t have any personal ties, but that are also known for their abysmal human rights records.

The Stolen Neighbors Quilt reminds us that each of those people taken by ICE is a human being with connections to their communities. They are our neighbors and friends. We must speak out on their behalf. Remember this quilt, and the individuals it represents, as you vote.

Castro Community on Patrol Celebrates 20th Anniversary

You see them at every celebration, protest, vigil, march, and community gathering in the Castro: volunteers in blaze-orange or yellow vests cheerfully making sure participants can gather safely, and avoid colliding with Muni buses. And even when the streets aren’t overflowing with celebrants or protesters, they can be found patrolling the streets of the Castro, keeping a watchful eye on residents, visitors, and local businesses. These folks are part of Castro Community on Patrol (CCOP). an all-volunteer organization that works closely with neighborhood groups, city agencies, and public safety officials to make the Castro a safe and welcoming destination for residents and visitors. This month, they are celebrating twenty years of supporting the Castro community.

Founded in 2006, CCOP grew out of the Leather community, as they sought to find ways to respond to numerous reports of battery and sexual assaults against gay men in the Castro and the surrounding neighborhood. Working together with a variety of factions, CCOP was born. Besides acting as safety monitors at public events and patrolling the neighborhood, over the years they have expanded their services to include education: self-defense classes, active shooter trainings, crisis intervention, and more.

The City of San Francisco will bestow its official gratitude on October 20, as Supervisor and Board President Rafael Mandelman will be honoring CCOP at the Board of Supervisors meeting at City Hall. Meanwhile, we are all invited to the official anniversary party at Midnight Sun on Sunday, October 18, from 4–8 pm. And if you really want to honor this civic-minded group, consider signing up to be a volunteer. You can find information, and sign up, at https://tinyurl.com/CCOP2026

Damn, Daddy!

Sometimes you just need someone to talk to who understands where you’re coming from. That’s the beauty of peer support groups tailored to specific needs. The San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s Aging Services department has announced that it is now hosting “Damn, Daddy!”—a peer support group specifically for gay, bisexual, and transgender men over 50 with a history of substance abuse, which was formerly housed at Stonewall.

It is designed to provide a safe, confidential space for sex-positive discussions ranging from health, relationships, drugs, and family dynamics to sex and issues related to aging with dignity and pride. Sessions are held virtually on Wednesdays from 1:30–3:30 pm. Want to join? Call Vince Crisostomo, Director of Aging Services, at 415-706-4963.

Breast Cancer Awareness—It’s for Everyone

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, your annual reminder to know your body, know what to look for, know your risk level, and know where to find help if you need it. Since one in eight American women is likely to get breast cancer in her lifetime—and one in eighty men—it is a good idea for all of us to be prepared and aware. Remember: early detection saves lives. Schedule your check-up now.

There are several excellent organizations in the Bay Area that provide support and services—often free of charge—to anyone diagnosed with breast cancer. And there are also excellent online resources for information and support. One of the best is a website that provides excellent information, including links to information specific to the LGBTQ+ community. Check it out at https://tinyurl.com/BrCan26

And don’t forget to vote!

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally

In Case You Missed It

Published on October 8, 2026