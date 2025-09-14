Walking With Pride, Leading With Purpose

By Rowena Brown–

(Editor’s Note: Rowena Brown, who was sworn in as the At-Large Oakland City Councilmember in January of this year, is already one of the most effective and hard-working members of the Oakland City Council. Members of our team in the East Bay have seen her step up, time and again, for everything from helping save the city’s fire stations to ensuring support for Oakland Pride.

A former campaign manager for California State Assemblymember Mia Bonta, Brown has experience at both the local and state level. She has degrees from Mills College (political science) and UC Law San Francisco, and a natural savvy that were all evident as she worked on her first major piece of legislation, Assembly Bill 1520, which would make civic education more accessible to low-income students.

She has never forgotten her roots as a Black and queer woman who lost both of her parents by the age of 17. She knows firsthand why Oaklanders need healthcare, safety, affordable housing, the right to a clean neighborhood, and why thriving small businesses within the local economy are essential for all. She has been leading efforts to address blight and illegal dumping, fix potholes, shut down drug hot spots, and secure Oakland’s fair share of state resources to fight human trafficking, reduce gun violence, and protect the air we all breathe.

The San Francisco Bay Times is very proud to launch this new column by Councilmember Brown. Look for it each month!)

Hello, San Francisco Bay Times readers! I’m Rowena Brown, Oakland’s At-Large City Councilmember, sworn in this past January. I stepped into this role following the incredible work of my predecessor, Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, whose dedication continues to inspire me. Many of you may remember her long-running San Francisco Bay Times column, Out of the Closet and Into City Hall, and I’m honored to carry that torch forward.

I’m a proud African American queer woman and lifelong East Bay resident. My life and work have always been rooted in community, justice, and resilience. Before City Hall, I served as a community organizer, civics educator, workforce development coach, City of Oakland constituent services coordinator for East Oakland, and State Legislative District Director for our local assemblymember. Each of these roles shaped how I approach public service: not from behind a desk, but shoulder to shoulder with people—listening, learning, and building together. That’s the spirit I bring into City Hall—centering voices that have long been left out of decisions shaping their lives.

This past weekend, I had the joy of walking in Oakland Pride for the first time as a Councilmember. It was especially meaningful to celebrate Oakland Pride’s 15th anniversary, a milestone recognizing how far our community has come. I was proud to honor Councilmember Kaplan, Oakland’s first out Councilmember, for her years of service and advocacy that helped make Pride what it is today. The parade felt like both a celebration and a homecoming. I saw elders who have carried the movement for decades, young people stepping confidently into their identities, and families with little ones dancing in the streets. That spirit of community reminded me exactly why I ran for office. Leadership is not just about policies or votes; it’s about lifting up the courage, humanity, and beauty in every person.

While Pride was a highlight, the City Council’s summer recess gave me another kind of joy: launching my Oakland Community Engagement Tour. I’ve been traveling across the city, listening to the stories, hopes, ideas, and concerns of Oaklanders. Some conversations have been challenging, but all of them have been inspiring. Time and again, I am reminded of Oaklanders’ resilience. They are visionary, imagining a city that works for everyone and showing what’s possible when we lead with care and courage.

I invite you to take an active role in Oakland’s civic life—attend Council and commission meetings, share your ideas, and help shape the decisions that guide our communities. The City of Oakland posts agendas, reports, and upcoming meetings on Legistar, and I encourage you to stay connected there. (https://oakland.legistar.com/ )

I am honored to serve as Chair of the Education Partnership Committee, working with the Oakland Unified School District to expand opportunities for students, and as Chair of the Community & Economic Development Committee, where we focus on supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and ensuring families have access to housing and opportunity. I also serve on the Public Safety Committee, building safer, more resilient neighborhoods, and on the Rules & Legislation Committee, which keeps the Council’s work transparent, organized, and accountable. These committees are where much of Oakland’s progress begins, and your voice is essential to that work. I hope you’ll join us for the first Education Partnership Committee meeting of the year on September 22 at 3:30 pm and help us shape a future where every child—and every neighborhood—can thrive.

Walking in Pride, traveling across the city, listening and learning—it all reminds me that public service isn’t just about holding office. It’s about showing up, being present, and building together. That spirit of community, resilience, and possibility gives me hope for the future—and makes serving Oakland such an honor every single day.

Oakland is vibrant, complex, and full of life. I am honored to carry these voices into City Hall, and I hope sharing these stories inspires you to join us in building a more equitable, joyful, and thriving Oakland.

Published on September 11, 2025