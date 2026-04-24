War: What Is It Good For?

By Joanie Juster—

We have enjoyed more than our usual share of glorious weather this spring, with an abundance of jasmine, wisteria, roses, and more sweetening the air. All this beauty lies in stark contrast to the reality that, halfway around the world, our country is engaging in a pointless war, raining death and destruction upon countless innocent people and further dragging our country down a dark and dangerous path that isolates us from our former allies. And for what?

In need of positive inspiration, I went to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s “Land of Hope and Dreams” concert at Chase Center. The show opened with Springsteen speaking passionately about American ideals he believed in, and that he felt were under attack by the current administration. Then the band launched into a fiery rendition of Edwin Starr’s classic anti-war anthem, “War (What Is It Good For).” The response to that provocative question is, of course, “Absolutely nothing!” Throughout the 3-hour show—part rock concert, part revival meeting—Springsteen kept urging the crowd to keep fighting against injustice and authoritarianism, and to practice peace, unity, and helping our neighbors.

Springsteen has a major platform, but he’s right: we all have a voice, and we all need to use it before it is too late. The recent election in Hungary should act as a catalyst for freedom-loving people everywhere: If Hungary could oust their thuggish leader, Viktor Orban, then why can’t we?

While it has been clear for a long time that our president’s mental condition is deteriorating rapidly, it is even more concerning to see the younger, stronger people around him acting irrationally. What Pete Hegseth is doing to our military should be setting off alarm bells for every American. Firing the most experienced and professional military leaders while our country is at war, and encouraging discrimination based on race, sex, religion, and more, should qualify him for impeachment—but, instead, in this administration he is encouraged to ratchet up the crazy even more. And one has to wonder just how the Christian Nationalists who are working to take over our country managed to convince, not just the President, but also the Vice-President and the Cabinet, that engaging in theological warfare with the Pope was a good idea. Even many MAGA Christians have felt that a major line has been crossed. Let’s hope that the combination of pointless warmongering, blasphemy, and destruction of the economy might be enough to wake people up and turn the tide at last.

Elections, Elections, Elections

Multiple elections are right around the corner, and attention must be paid. On the very local level, five of the eleven seats on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors are up for election in November, but two of those seats (Districts 2 and 4), which were filled by mayoral appointments, are also being contested in a special election on June 2. The Board of Supervisors have a great deal of say over issues that affect your daily life, so please take the time to get to know the candidates, and what they stand for.

With the balance of power in the Senate and House of Representatives on the line in Washington, there are major races heating up across the country. But there is plenty of election drama right here in California as well. When Rep. Eric Swalwell’s political career imploded recently over allegations of sexual harassment and assault, it threw California’s gubernatorial race into, not just a tailspin, but completely uncharted territory. As I write this, the jockeying for top spot among Democratic candidates is at fever pitch. If Democrats don’t pull together and stand behind a candidate, we risk having two Republicans and no Democrats on the ballot in November—an unimaginable situation in such a deeply blue state, but that’s where we are at the moment, due to California’s election system.

If you think we are already being bombarded by campaign ads (thanks largely to two very deep-pocketed candidates), brace yourself; it’s going to get a whole lot worse very soon. These elections are important, and represent a sea-change in a lot of ways, as political generations are shifting. Please do your homework, and don’t forget to follow the money—it’s always enlightening to see where a campaign’s money is coming from.

LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District Safety Training

We all need to be extra aware these days, for our own safety and the safety of others. The LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District is holding a free presentation at their Safety Committee Meeting on May 5 covering ICE community defense, legal preparations, interactions with ICE agents, and evidence preservation. Also on the agenda is harm reduction, focusing on physical safety and chemsex. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 6–8 pm at the Folsom Street Community Center (1286 Folsom Street).

TransThrive Nursing & Sexual Health Clinic Opens

Congratulations to the San Francisco Community Health Center on the grand opening of their TransThrive Nursing & Sexual Health Clinic on April 16. Especially in this time of relentless federal attacks on the trans community, this marks an important step in community-led health care, as the first of its kind: a trans/GNC-led care facility, including comprehensive sexual health testing, HIV prevention and treatment, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and wraparound nursing care. The facility will offer different services and testing on different days, so check the Community Health website for specific information. https://tinyurl.com/SFCHO





Save Some Dates

Missing the camaraderie and support of large-scale protests? There is never a shortage of protests being held in the Bay Area, but here are a couple of dates you will want to save:

May 1: “May Day Strong: No Work, No School, No Shopping”

Indivisible and other organizations are promoting a nationwide day of protest on May 1, the traditional day of protests: Basically, there will be no business as usual, as a means of peaceful non-cooperation. More info: https://tinyurl.com/MayDayInd

June 1–June 7: “Seven Days in June: Health is Primary”

Our country is experiencing a public health crisis, as healthcare has become unaffordable or even completely inaccessible for a growing number of Americans. Cleve Jones, in collaboration with national organizations, has announced “Seven Days in June,” a nationwide call to action taking place in cities and towns, community centers, places of worship and public spaces to demand that every candidate at every level must answer for where they stand on the health of the people they seek to serve. A candlelight vigil will be held on June 5; more details to come shortly, but here is a link to the website in the meantime: https://tinyurl.com/7DaysJune

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

In Case You Missed It

Published on April 23, 2026