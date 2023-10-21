Ways to Support Those Impacted by the Israel–Hamas Crisis

San Francisco Bay Times columnist, LGBTQ senior advocate, and Openhouse co-founder Dr. Marcy Adelman shared the following list of nonprofits compiled by J Street, “the political home of pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy Americans.”

Magen David Adom

Magen David Adom’s network of 33,000 paramedics and first responders has been working around the clock to save lives, performing dangerous and heroic work in southern Israel and across the country. Your support can enable them to deploy more ambulances and replenish critical supplies. https://tinyurl.com/2s4bscwa

International Committee of the Red Cross

The Red Cross is working tirelessly to provide lifesaving medical care on both sides of the Gaza border. The Red Cross network covers both the Magen David Adom ambulance network in Israel and the Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulance network, with staff working round the clock to treat casualties and provide urgent humanitarian assistance. https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ilot

New Israel Fund’s Emergency Response Plan

The plan addresses basic care for the most vulnerable groups, combats violent speech and incitement online, prevents inter-communal violence in mixed cities, and helps with mental health and trauma counseling.

https://tinyurl.com/4fcj3fyh

NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief

The program includes medical, psychosocial, and trauma support.

https://natanrelief.org/donate

HIAS

This organization supports displaced families with basic needs, including non-food items such as hygiene supplies, blankets, and school supplies; provides cash and voucher assistance to those affected by the crisis, especially those currently displaced from their homes; and offers mental health and psychosocial support, including support for children to help them renew a sense of normalcy and connection.

https://tinyurl.com/bdhma664

Emergency Response: Unrecognized Arab Villages in the Negev

There are over 40 Bedouin villages in the Negev with over 200,000 residents. With little support from the Israeli government in the best of times, some have been hit by Hamas rockets and are struggling with supplies. Donations to the Regional Council for Unrecognized Arab Villages in the Negev via the New Israel Fund will assist volunteers organizing supply convoys of water, food, first aid and construction materials.

https://www.bedouin-aid.org/

Soroka Medical Center

Located in Be’er Sheva, Soroka Medical Center is the only major hospital in the Negev region. Over the last several days, the hospital has already treated over 700 patients, at least 130 of whom are in critical condition. Donations can be made through American Friends of Soroka Medical Center. https://www.soroka.org/about-us/

Dror Israel Emergency Response

Dror Israel is an education focused nonprofit striving for a just, equal and democratic Israel. With schools closing, reservists being called up and thousands of children traumatized, Dror Israel is working to support evacuees, assist with day care for children of hospital workers and other essential staff, and provide support to children and families impacted by the attacks. https://www.drorisrael.org/donate

United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest fully volunteer Emergency Medical Service organization that stands out for its fast response times, often providing vital care before an ambulance arrives. The group has launched an emergency appeal for desperately needed supplies and equipment as they continue to respond to provide support in southern Israel.

https://israelrescue.org/

Israel Democracy HQ – Emergency Assistance Fund for Residents of the South

Democracy HQ and member organizations of the pro-democracy protest movement are uniting to support the people of Israel during this war. The groups have established a central assistance center to connect host families with families from the south of the country, provide transportation services from the fighting line to safe areas, a food convoy to hospitals, protective gear for soldiers and more. https://tinyurl.com/y8byu6z3

Gisha

Gisha is an Israeli legal advocacy group that works to support international law and the rights and freedoms of Gaza residents through both direct legal case support and political advocacy. They are continuing to press for emergency medical and humanitarian supplies to be delivered to Gaza and to push for all parties to uphold international law. https://tinyurl.com/ysk7h3v6

Physicians for Human Rights Israel

PHRI is an Israeli advocacy and direct aid group with a mission to advocate for human rights, equal access to healthcare, and free healthcare for all—including marginalized communities and Bedouin communities in the Negev. Their emergency response is supporting direct medical aid to communities evacuated from southern Israel, including kibbutz evacuees and migrant workers, among other urgent needs. https://tinyurl.com/3h3yruzy

UnXeptable

The U.S. based pro-democracy advocacy group UnXeptable is working to support Israelis stranded in the United States who can’t fly home. Pro-democracy supporters across the U.S. are opening their homes to host Israelis in need in the United States. https://tinyurl.com/2aa8t5x3

J Street: https://jstreet.org/

Published on October 19, 2023