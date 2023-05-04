‘Welcome Castro’ Grand Opening at 525 Castro Street

“Welcome Castro,” a new visitor center and gift shop focusing on all things Castro, celebrated its grand opening on April 27, 2023. The event, which took place from 4–7 pm at 525 Castro Street—formerly the Levi’s Store—drew drag queens, city politicians and other officials, community leaders, business owners, locals, and even some curious tourists.

Owner Robert Emmons, who lives in the Castro with his partner Terry Haney, also owns and operates Welcome Haight & Ashbury at 1500 Haight Street and the San Francisco Mercantile at 1698 Haight Street. All, including Welcome Castro, offer locally themed and sourced items in addition to serving as destinations for visitors seeking information about the respective neighborhoods.

Welcome Castro’s grand opening event included a ribbon-cutting event with Mayor Breed, District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Castro Merchants President Terrance Alan, Emmons, Haney, and others doing the honor. Also attending were photographer Dan Nicoletta, Grand Duchess Olivia Hart, singer Christina Ashton, and Per Sia with a “story time” reading. DJ Nico was on hand to spin tunes.

A window art installation by Serge Gay, Jr in collaboration with the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District and a History of the Castro exhibit featuring images from local photographers were also highlighted.

Visitors to the Castro, as well as neighborhood residents seeking Castro-centric information and gifts, now have multiple places to check out. Local Take at 4122 18th Street sells quality goods from over 140 local artists. The venerable Cliff’s Variety is also a bastion of all things Castro and San Francisco, in addition to serving as a hardware, home goods, variety, and fabric store. As for Welcome Castro, it features a wide array of LGBTQ and Castro-themed merchandise, with many items crafted by local queer artists and designers. It also has a great selection of maps and guides concerning everything from bars to historic landmarks to “best-kept secrets.”

Welcome Castro is now open seven days a week from 11 am–7 pm.

Bay Times News

Published on May 4, 2023