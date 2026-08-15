Welcome to Oakland Pride 2026

By Joe Hawkins—

Welcome to Oakland, home of California’s most ethnically diverse LGBTQIA+ populations, and one of the largest concentrations of LGBTQIA+ people in the nation. This year’s Oakland Pride theme is “Pride, Power, and People,” celebrating the rich culture, history of local activism, and resilience of our beautiful city.

In January of this year, the Oakland Pride board of directors voted to dissolve and allow the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center to take over Pride making it a program of the Center. As a Co-Founder of Oakland Pride and of the Center, it was a full-circle moment for me and a pivotal moment for our Center. Under the Center’s umbrella, Oakland Pride is now part of our year-round mission to enhance and sustain the well-being of LGBTQIA+ individuals and our families and allies, by providing educational, social, and health-related activities, programs, and services.

For 16 years, Oakland Pride has gathered our community together to let our city know that we are here. The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center has, since 2017, created critically-needed programs and services that include our Town Youth Club, Trans Wellness Center, Glenn Burke Clinic, Aging with Pride program, Food Pantry program, and a variety of wellness services to address our health needs.

In 2022, the Center’s leadership worked with community members to establish Oakland and the East Bay’s first and only LGBTQ Cultural District, encompassing the Lakeshore/Grand Lake districts. We recently helped name a new plaza “Moore Hope Plaza” in honor of the legacy of lesbian-identified community activists Peggy Moore and Hope Wood, and will soon open our new elder-centered and intergenerational space called Lakeshore Lavender Lounge.

We could not have created this first of its kind LGBTQIA+ service network in Oakland without your support. Together, we will continue to fight the hate, discrimination, and bias directed at our queer and trans community, and hold our local and national governments accountable for the health and safety of our community. Join us as we promote a message of belonging, inclusion, and mutual respect that encourages individuals to live and lead openly with pride.

Happy Oakland Pride!

Joe Hawkins

Joe Hawkins is the CEO and Co-Founder of Oakland Pride and the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

Oakland Pride 2026

Published on August 13, 2026