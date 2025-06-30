Welcome to Pride 2025 in San Francisco

By Mayor Daniel Lurie–
Dear Readers of the San Francisco Bay Times,
For generations, San Francisco has been a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community. A place where people have come to live freely, love who they want to love, build families, and live without apology.
Our LGBTQ+ community has shaped this city in ways that touch every corner. From small business owners who bring life to our neighborhoods, the families that call San Francisco their home, to the public servants who drive change—you make San Francisco stronger.
This month, we recognize the activists who came before us, and uplift the voices of those who continue the fight for dignity and equality today.
We remember those who made history and spoke loudly like Harvey Milk and José Sarria. And we remember the everyday residents, our LGBTQ+ seniors who blazed the trail, our trans neighbors who demand safety, and our young people who deserve to dream big and grow up in a city that protects them.
At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack across the country, San Francisco is sending a different message: You are welcome here. You are seen here. You are safe here. When trans affirming health care is being attacked, we support Lyon Martin’s primary and mental health care.
For our LGBTQ+ immigrant community who find refuge in our city, we are committed to funding immigrant legal services and remain committed to organizations like The LGBTQ Asylum Project and Parivar.
When our trans community is under attack and they seek safety in our city, we support them through organizations like TAJA’s Coalition and TGIJP (the TGI Justice Project).
When our LGBTQ+ youth are scared for their safety, we support them through organizations like LYRIC, which empower and uplift young people.
As the Pride flag flies across the city, let it remind us of how far we’ve come—and how much further we will go when we show up for each other, fight for each other, and care for each other.
Happy Pride, and let’s Go San Francisco!
Sincerely,
Mayor Daniel Lurie
Published on June 26, 2025
Recent Comments