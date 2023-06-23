Welcome to SF Pride 2023!

By Nguyen Pham–

On behalf of the entire SF Pride organization, I am thrilled to extend a warm and exuberant welcome to all community members, supporters, and allies. As we gather, we honor the vibrant tapestry of our diverse community, celebrating love, acceptance, and the hard-fought progress we have made together.

As one of the world’s largest and most iconic annual LGBTQ+ celebrations, the SF Pride Parade often strikes me as the world’s largest pageant—a magnificent display of unapologetic authenticity and queer joy. For those fortunate enough to witness the hours-long procession down Market Street on the last Sunday of every June, it is impossible to deny the fabulously queer pomp and circumstance that fills the air.

For more than two decades, I have had the privilege of marching in every single SF Pride Parade, proudly embracing my identity and amplifying our collective voices. The pause forced upon us by the regrettable impact of COVID-19 may have temporarily disrupted our physical celebrations, but it has never diminished the liberatory spirit that burns within us.

SF Pride has always been more than just a parade. It is a gateway to a world of queer advocacy and activism, a catalyst for change and empowerment. It has shaped my journey as a late-30s gay Vietnamese man who has found love in the vibrant heart of the Castro, and it has given me the strength and audacity to embrace my own truth.

This year, as we reunite in a renewed sense of solidarity against the coordinated vitriol and violence of our detractors, let us remember the power of community. Let us celebrate our resilience, our achievements, and the victories that have paved the way for a more inclusive and accepting society. In the spirit of this year’s SF Pride theme, “Looking Back and Moving Forward,” we acknowledge that we stand on the shoulders of trailblazers who dared to dream and fight for equality, and it is our duty to carry their legacy forward.

From the electrifying parade to the captivating performances, from the inspiring speakers to the joyful expressions of love, SF Pride 2023 promises to be a transformative experience. Let us embrace the spirit of love, acceptance, and unity that has brought us here today. Let us come together in celebration of our vibrant LGBTQ+ community, while recognizing that our fight for liberation is far from over.

As President of SF Pride, it is my honor to welcome you to this extraordinary event. May your time here be filled with joy, love, and a profound sense of belonging. Together, let us create unforgettable memories and continue the march toward a future where every person can live—and love—freely, authentically, and proudly.

Nguyen Pham is the President of San Francisco Pride.

Published on June 22, 2023