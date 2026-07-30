What Will Long-Term Care Actually Cost You and the People You Love?

By Jay Greene, Esq., CPA—

Long-term care is expensive. Most families don’t plan for it until they need it. By then, it’s often too late to protect your savings.

Medi-Cal can help cover the cost of long-term care. But California brought back strict rules in 2026. If you don’t understand them now, you could lose money you meant to leave behind.

What Changed With Medi-Cal in 2026

California brought back asset limits for long-term care. As of 2026, the limit is $130,000 for an individual. It’s $195,000 for a couple. If you own more than that in countable assets, you may not qualify for help.

California also brought back a lookback period. This started February 1, 2026. It checks any money or property you gave away before applying. Right now, the state only looks back to February 2026. That window grows by one month, every month. It won’t reach the full 30 months until July 2028. Gifts or transfers from 2024 or 2025 don’t count yet.

This means timing matters. A transfer that was safe last year may not be safe today. A good plan today may not work in a year. This is exactly why your plan needs regular review, not a one-time fix.

Protecting Your Chosen Family Through the Process

Long-term care planning isn’t just about money. It’s about who takes care of you, and who speaks for you, when you can’t speak for yourself.

For LGBTQ+ households, this part matters even more. If your household looks different from a traditional family, the state doesn’t automatically know that. You have to show it. That means documents from your partner or caregiver, shared bills, and proof that you live and function as a family, even without a marriage certificate.

A power of attorney and a health care directive matter here too. They let your chosen partner or family member act for you if you can’t act for yourself. Without them, decisions about your care could go to someone you didn’t choose.

Why Doing This Alone Is Risky

Many people try to protect their assets with an online trust kit. It feels like the safe, cheap choice. Often, it isn’t.

A trust that’s signed, but never funded, does nothing. Your home and accounts have to be legally moved into it. If that step is skipped, your assets still count against you. Your application can be denied for exactly the mistake you thought you’d avoided.

Outdated templates cause the same problem. A kit from a year or two ago has no way of knowing about the new lookback rules. It may treat an old transfer the wrong way. That one mistake can delay your care, or cost you coverage completely.

Common Questions About Medi-Cal

Long-Term Care

How far back does the state look at my money? Right now, only to February 2026. That window grows every month. It reaches the full 30 months by July 2028.

How long does an application take? Most applications take 30 to 45 days. Cases with a disability review can take up to 90 days.

Taking Action Now

The rules are changing every month. What protects your family today may not protect them next year. Waiting isn’t a neutral choice. It’s a risk.

The process starts with a real conversation about your goals, your family, and your assets. From there, your attorney checks your plan against the current rules, not last year’s rules. Then documents are drafted, reviewed, and properly put in place.

Acting now keeps control in your hands, while you still have the ability to choose. Waiting could mean someone else makes that choice for you.

Contact Greene Law Firm, P.C. today. Call 415-905-0215 or email info@greenelawfirm.com for a free initial assessment.

Statements in Compliance With California Rules of Professional Conduct

The materials in this article are for educational purposes only and are not legal advice. Consult an estate planning or elder law attorney for personalized guidance.

Attorney Jay Patrick Greene, Esq., CPA, founded Greene Law Firm, P.C. He is licensed to practice law in California, Alabama, and Florida and has over 15 years of experience with wills, trusts, probate, elder law, and asset protection. For more information, visit: https://assetprotectionbayarea.com

Trust Essentials

Published on July 30, 2026