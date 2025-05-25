Where GGBA Is Today, and My Vision for Moving This LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Forward

By Aaron Boot-Haury–

Dear GGBA Members,

It is with deep gratitude and tremendous excitement that I write to you as the 39th President of the Golden Gate Business Association.

First, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Nancy Geenen, our most recent past-president, for her exemplary leadership during one of the most challenging periods in our organization’s history. Nancy stepped in during an abrupt leadership change immediately following our historic 50th Anniversary Gala. She handled difficult conversations with compassion and resolve, supported our operations with resources from her own company, and recruited an extraordinary slate of new board members. I had the privilege of spending three full days with Nancy at a recent NGLCC (National LGBT Chamber of Commerce) conference, and I am beyond grateful that, although she has stepped down as President due to her relocation to New York City, she will continue to serve on the board and remain a close advisor to me. Her commitment to our mission and community is inspiring.

In the spirit of transparency, a value I hold dear, and you can expect from me, I’d like to share where we are today and my vision for moving forward:

1. Financial Health: Our finances are now fully current, with no outstanding expenses from the 50th Anniversary Gala. I’m proud to report that, while operating very lean, we are in the black!

2. Operational Stability: We’ve engaged a part-time project management consultant who has been instrumental in organizing our historical records and implementing best practices for greater operational efficiency and business resilience, regardless of any unexpected events.

3. Community Engagement: Our monthly Make Contact events are back and stronger than ever. Attendance has surged at each of the last three gatherings and we’ve seen many long-time members make connections with first-time participants.

4. Board Leadership: As of April 22, 2025, we have a robust 13-member volunteer board of directors, each with unique backgrounds, skills, and passions that will help guide us into this exciting next chapter.

So, what comes next? Now that we’ve stabilized the organization, it’s time to build!

1. Member-Driven Strategic Planning: We will actively seek your feedback through multiple forums as we embark on a strategic planning process. GGBA exists to serve you, our members, and your input will be the foundation of our direction.

2. Visioning Our Future: In July, our board will convene for a visioning and strategic planning retreat to create the framework for our 5-year plan.

3. Revitalizing Corporate Partnerships: We will focus on engaging past and new corporate sponsors, ensuring their support directly fuels programming that benefits you.

4. Strengthening Regional Collaborations: We will reinvigorate our collaborations with other LGBTQ+ nonprofits, other diverse business organizations, and government entities in the region, because in a challenging political and economic climate, partnership is power.

I believe our future lies at the intersection of legacy and innovation. We honor our past, not by standing still, but by moving forward with intention, adapting to the environment we face (which is complicated, to say the least) and remaining nimble. There is undeniable momentum, fresh energy on the board, ideas flowing for revitalized programming, and a renewed commitment to community.

The GGBA is your chamber, your place to grow, your place to lead, your place to connect with others who believe that business and community go hand in hand.

Thank you for trusting me with this role. Together, we will elevate GGBA as a beacon of economic strength, advocacy, and pride for the LGBTQ+ business community of the Bay Area and beyond.

With purpose and pride,

Aaron Boot-Haury (he/him)

President/CEO Golden Gate Business Association

Published on May 22, 2025