While You Were Out …

By Joanie Juster—

In her book Illness as Metaphor, Susan Sontag wrote, “Illness is the night side of life, a more onerous citizenship. Everyone who is born holds dual citizenship, in the kingdom of the well and in the kingdom of the sick. Although we all prefer to use the good passport, sooner or later each of us is obliged, at least for a spell, to identify ourselves as citizens of that other place.”

We’ve all had to use that other passport at some point; I’ve been in that “other place” myself these past few weeks. It has been challenging to sit on the sidelines while the news cycle has been in hyperdrive: the ongoing siege in Minnesota and elsewhere by ICE agents, huge new detention facilities being built across the country, the disturbing consolidation of large media companies under the ownership of billionaires, the blatant war on transgender people in Kansas and elsewhere, the disastrous slashing of funding for HIV medications and services, the continued suppression of the Epstein files, and now—war. It is overwhelming.

But one thing I do know: Speaking out and showing up make a difference. The tide is turning, largely thanks to everyone who does whatever they can to resist injustice and authoritarianism. Contacting your elected representatives is important; they need to know what matters to you. Use your voice in whatever way you can, wherever and whenever you can. Revolutionary leader Rosa Luxemburg’s words are still excellent advice today: “The most revolutionary thing one can do is always to proclaim loudly what is happening.”

No Kings Returns on March 28

We showed up by the millions for the first two No Kings protests last year. Let’s triple those numbers on Saturday, March 28, for the next No Kings nationwide protest. We need to show up in numbers that cannot be ignored. To find a No Kings event near you, or to join organizing calls, visit https://indivisible.org/

Singing Resistance

Americans have been stepping up in countless ways to prove that we’re not going to let this regime defeat us. From meal deliveries and school escorts to dancing frogs, people have used creativity and compassion not only to resist authoritarianism, but also to help their neighbors and communities with both practical and emotional support. People are making their voices heard, including in song. In Minnesota, protesters began singing in response to the ICE invasion. Organizers put together a toolkit and training for people to mobilize Singing Resistance chapters across the country. There is now a branch of Singing Resistance in San Francisco, part of a nationwide mass movement to protect communities as they are threatened by rising authoritarianism. They claim that “song is an antidote to fear, song helps us connect with each other.” Learn more or sign up at https://bit.ly/47AHfvB

Coincidentally, the inspiring documentary, Singing for Justice, about trailblazing folksinger and activist Faith Petric, will be shown at the San Francisco Public Library on Saturday, March 14. I wrote a glowing review of this film when it debuted here last year. Do yourself a favor and see this film—and bring friends. It will lift your spirits and inspire you. https://tinyurl.com/SFJ26

The Sisters Are Giving It Away Again

In a time when funding for small nonprofits and community projects—especially those serving queer and other marginalized communities—is becoming harder to find, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are once again here to help.

Applications are now open for their annual grants, which focus most on progressive grassroots projects that serve diverse communities by fostering joy, wellness, diversity, and human rights. While they fund mostly Bay Area projects and groups, they have also been known to support communities in other parts of the country that are facing major challenges. Grants are typically $250 to $1,000.

Applications are being accepted now through March 22, 2026, and winners will be announced at the Sisters’ annual Easter celebration in Dolores Park, on April 5. For info, or to apply: https://bit.ly/4riEQgg

Town Hall March 15 for the Leather Community

The LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District holds town halls twice a year to update the community on its activities, and seeks input on the district’s work. The next town hall will be March 15, from 12–2 pm, at the Folsom Street Community Center. This is your chance to learn, share your experiences and feedback, and become a member. Info: https://tinyurl.com/LDTH26

Save the Date

This June 5 will mark the 45th anniversary of the first official diagnosis of what would come to be known as AIDS. And while tremendous progress has been made in prevention and treatment since that time, much of that progress is in danger due to this country’s current homophobic, anti-science leadership. The draconian cuts to HIV/AIDS funding, along with cuts to healthcare and research across the board, should alarm everyone.

Activist Cleve Jones recently announced that he has been working with organizations across the country to focus attention on the disastrous impact this administration has had on healthcare, medical research, and disease prevention, not just in the U.S., but also around the world. They are asking local communities to mobilize during the first week of June, with a variety of public actions. A website with more details of what is planned, and how to participate, will be posted soon; I will share it here as soon as it is available. But, in the meantime, plan to be part of this nationwide effort during the first week of June.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

In Case You Missed It

Published March 12, 2026