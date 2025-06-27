Whistles, Wins, and Women’s Sports Bars: My June Sports Roundup

By Beth Schnitzer–

Honoring a Legacy: The Bette S. Schnitzer Endowed Scholarship

This June marked my second journey back to Union Catholic High School in New Jersey to present the Bette “S.” Schnitzer Endowed Scholarship, a tribute to my mother’s extraordinary legacy as a coach, educator, and pioneer for girls’ sports. I had the honor of making the trip with my sister, Jaimie, herself a proud UC alum. It was an emotional and magical return—reconnecting with my mom’s former colleagues, her principal from the all-girls school era, and stepping into a space that shaped so many lives, including hers.

This year’s recipient, junior Evan Florek (UC Class of 2026), embodies the spirit of our mother’s mission. Evan is a natural leader on campus—the voice behind school pep rallies, an aspiring sports commentator, and someone already committed to a future in sports. His energy, optimism, and drive reflect the very qualities our mom brought to every classroom, track meet, and practice she led.

Beth Schnitzer, Former UC Principal Sister Percylee Hart, Jaimie Westley Schnitzer

Our mother, Bette Schnitzer, was a true trailblazer. After earning her degree in physical education from Montclair State, she devoted over 35 years to Union Catholic, launching the school’s track and field program and coaching countless others—gymnastics, cheerleading, pep squad—while championing opportunities for girls in sports long before it was common. She was a director of summer recreation, a chaperone for the NJ AAU girls’ basketball team, and founder of the county scholar-athlete awards program. Her accolades include induction into the New Jersey Interscholastic Coaches Hall of Fame and the Union Catholic Hall of Fame for her outstanding contributions to athletics and student life.

We created the scholarship after she passed in 2022 to ensure her legacy would live on—each spring, it’s awarded to a Union Catholic student who exemplifies her passion and is pursuing a future in education, athletics, or coaching. Sitting beside Evan and his family at the ceremony, watching a room full of focused, respectful, and engaged students—not a phone in sight—reminded me of how much impact a teacher, a coach, a mentor can have.

And yes, our mom truly was our biggest cheerleader. She even got to meet the gold medal–winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team—the iconic “Magnificent Seven”—at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, a full-circle moment that reflected her lifelong love for sports and youth development. When I watched Simone Biles capture the all-around gold medal in Paris last summer, it brought back a wave of joyful memories: of me and my mom meeting Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, and the rest of that unforgettable 1996 team. It was a moment of then, a celebration of now, and a reminder of how deeply rooted her passion for empowering young athletes truly was.

https://www.unioncatholic.org/

Rikki’s Raises the Bar for Women’s Sports

On June 10, 2025, I had the honor of attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rikki’s, San Francisco’s first—and only—sports bar dedicated entirely to celebrating women’s sports. It was a powerful moment for the city and for the national movement to elevate women’s athletics in every arena, including where we gather to watch and cheer.

The event featured remarks from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, Rikki’s co-owners Sara Yergovich and Danielle Thoe, Brady Stewart, CEO of Bay FC, Kimberly Veale, Senior VP of Marketing and Communications for the Golden State Valkyries, and Rosemary Gardner, with the San Francisco LGBT Center.

Stepping into the bar for the first time was pure magic. Fourteen TVs lit up with WNBA games, and the walls were filled with incredible memorabilia, framed jerseys, and tributes to women athletes. The attention to detail, community pride, and passion for the mission were palpable.

Rikki’s is named in honor of Rikki Strei-cher, a beloved San Francisco community leader who owned several lesbian bars over the decades and was a proud sportswoman herself. Her legacy lives on in this vibrant, inclusive space. As I took it all in, I couldn’t help but think of my mom—a lifelong coach and sports advocate—and how amazed and proud she would be to see women’s sports bars opening across the country.

Just three years ago, only one such bar existed: The Sports Bra in Portland. Today, it’s gearing up to launch locations in Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and St. Louis—cities chosen for their enthusiastic women’s sports fan bases. Rikki’s now joins that movement, and I can’t wait to see it thrive and expand across California and beyond.

Whether it’s to catch a game, sip one of their signature cocktails, enjoy a bite, or support an LGBTQ+ and women-owned business, visiting Rikki’s is highly recommended as it is a safe, spirited space for fans, friends, and community to come together and celebrate women in sport. I can’t wait to go back to 2223 Market Street to celebrate the power and presence of women’s sports.

https://www.rikkisbarsf.com/

Cricket Fever Hits the Bay and I’m Officially Hooked

In my last column, I previewed the arrival of Major League Cricket (MLC) at the Oakland Coliseum—and this past week, I had the chance to attend my very first MLC cricket match. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I was lucky enough to go with my business partner, Raghu Shivaram, a devoted cricket fan originally from India, who offered me a front-row seat and a crash course in Cricket 101.

Beth Schnitzer and Raghu Shivaram at an MLC cricket match

We watched the Texas Super Kings face off against the Seattle Orcas, and I was completely awed—not just by the match itself, but by the transformation of the Coliseum: a baseball and football stadium retrofitted into a world-class cricket venue, complete with drop-in turf wickets that meet international standards. The setup was impressive, but the atmosphere? Absolutely electric.

Families, longtime fans, newcomers, and cricket lovers of all backgrounds were in the stands, waving team flags, cheering with enthusiasm—and yes, blowing whistles, which I learned are a staple in cricket crowds. Raghu shared that the largest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, seats a staggering 132,000 fans—and during matches, the noise is deafening. After experiencing the energy in Oakland, I can only imagine what that must feel like.

As for the match itself, the Texas Super Kings crushed the Seattle Orcas, but for me, the win was just understanding the game. I now know what a wicket is, how a bowler differs from a pitcher, and that a “six” is cricket’s version of a home run. The strategy, precision, and athleticism were thrilling to watch, and as a new fan, I can’t wait to learn more about the roles of spinners, pace bowlers, and match tactics.

And more exciting cricket news: San Ramon is now home to the San Ramon Grizzlies, a Minor League cricket team, and that’s major news for the Tri-Valley area. San Ramon is already a hotbed for youth and adult cricket, and as our agency, Spritz, represents Discover San Ramon, I look forward to exploring how we can amplify and showcase cricket locally, especially with the countdown to LA28, where cricket will officially debut as an Olympic sport.

Cricket is here and I’m all in.

Cricket 101: What You Need to Know

What is cricket? Think baseball’s cousin. It has a flat bat, a hard leather covered ball, an oval shaped field, and a rectangular pitch.

The Basics: Cricket is played between two teams of 11 players. One team bats, aiming to score as many runs as possible, while the other bowls and fields to restrict scoring and dismiss batters.

The Pitch: A 22-yard-long strip in the center of the field where most of the action happens.

Wickets: The three wooden stumps behind the batter. Knocking them over = batter out.

The Format: A fast-paced, action-packed version where each team plays just 20 overs (think: innings), making games last about 3 hours. An over consists of six legal deliveries (or balls) bowled by a single bowler from one end of the pitch.

The Objective: Teams take turns batting and fielding. The batting team tries to score runs by hitting the ball and running between wickets, while the fielding team tries to get them “out.”

Key Positions: Bowlers (pitchers), batters, fielders, and the wicketkeeper (like a catcher).

The Vibe: Loud, colorful, and festive—drums, chants, flags, and face-painted fans in national/team colors. It’s a full-on experience like World Cup soccer.

Cricket combines strategy, patience, and explosive athleticism—and once you get the rhythm, it’s hard not to get hooked.

Major League Cricket:

https://www.majorleaguecricket.com/

Minor League Cricket—San Ramon Grizzlies: https://cricclubs.com/

Discover San Ramon: https://discoversanramonca.com/

Spritz: https://spritzsf.com/

From Roland Garros to San Francisco: A Slam Summer of Tennis

As a lifelong tennis fan and player, I try to watch every Slam—either courtside or from the comfort of my couch, always with the same level of passion and awe. Last month’s French Open delivered exactly what we all hope for in sport: history in the making.

For American fans, the women’s final was especially sweet. Coco Gauff broke nearly a decade-long drought for U.S. champions at Roland Garros—the last American woman to win was Serena Williams in 2015. Gauff’s thrilling win over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka earned her the prestigious trophy and a $2.9 million check. With Madison Keys also winning the Australian Open earlier this year, American women now hold two of the four major titles in 2025. Next up: Wimbledon, beginning June 30.

Serena was the last American to win there too—back in 2016. I can’t wait for this next chapter in American Tennis.

The men’s final was a true tennis epic. At five hours and 29 minutes, it became the longest French Open final in history and the second-longest Grand Slam final ever, just behind the legendary 2012 Australian Open match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner delivered a match that had everything: power, finesse, nerves, and comebacks. Alcaraz clawed his way back from two sets down, saving multiple championship points before sealing the win and matching Gauff’s $2.9 million payout. It was the kind of final that made me jump, cheer, and hold my breath—the kind you never want to end.

Looking ahead, Wimbledon, beginning June 30, is high on my bucket list to attend in person someday. But closer to home, tennis fans in the Bay Area will have a front-row opportunity this fall: the Laver Cup is coming to San Francisco’s Chase Center, September 19–21.

The Laver Cup—co-created by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer—pits six of the top men’s players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world in a three-day, team-based competition. The event is named for tennis legend Rod Laver, the only man to win two calendar-year Grand Slams, who now resides in San Diego. It rotates annually between European and international cities and takes place two weeks after the U.S. Open.

This will be the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, and with its blend of high-caliber tennis, team spirit, and global talent, it’s set to be one of the most exciting sporting events in San Francisco and a highlight of the Bay Area sports calendar. I’ll be watching—and cheering—all the way through and hope you will be too.

https://lavercup.com/

Wrapping Up: From Cricket Pitches to Center Courts

Whether I was cheering in awe for the tennis finals at Roland Garros, honoring my mom’s legacy in New Jersey, watching the WNBA at Rikki’s, or hearing the cheers and whistles of Oakland’s cricket crowd, this month has been all about the power of sport to connect, inspire, and create community. I’m more excited than ever about the growing visibility of women’s sports, the global stage of tennis coming to San Francisco, and the fresh energy cricket is bringing to the Bay Area and beyond.

From San Ramon to San Francisco, and from Paris to the pitch—the future of sport is bright, diverse, and thrilling. And I’m here for it.

Signing off from the Bay, where passion meets the play. See you next month!

Beth Schnitzer, the former President of WISE (Women in Sports and Events), is the Co-Founder and President of Spritz: https://spritzsf.com/

Beth’s Bay Area Sports Beat

Published on June 26, 2025