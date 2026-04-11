Who Belongs?

By Joanie Juster—

Our country’s most basic principles are being questioned, attacked, and reshaped by an authoritarian regime that is challenging the very concept of what it means to be an “American.”

Our bloviator-in-chief’s mental deterioration has been on full and obvious display as he ramps up his attacks on anyone he doesn’t think is worthy of being an American—which basically means all of us who aren’t fabulously wealthy, radically conservative, and, most importantly, white.

His blatant racism and homophobia—echoed, amplified, and enforced by his fawning enablers—threaten the very existence of countless people in this country. By taking his legal challenges to birthright citizenship to the Supreme Court, he is trying to force the country to grapple with existential questions: Who belongs here? What does it mean to be an “American”? And who gets to choose? Arguing at the Supreme Court on behalf of the 14th Amendment, the ACLU stated, “The Executive Order we’re challenging at the Court today would create mass chaos. It would create a permanent class of stateless people—people born here who have never known another home but are denied every right of citizenship.”

The president and his followers are not only trying to enforce their vision of what an American is, and who should have the right to live here. They are also working overtime to decide who gets to enjoy the rights and privileges of citizenship. They are on a mission to make sure that only the “right” people—the ones they approve of (they have actually said that out loud)—can enjoy the rights previously guaranteed to all Americans: the right to vote (and to have your vote counted), to love and marry the person of your choice, to maintain autonomy over your own body, to be who you are, to express your opinions freely, and much more.

Many of these attacks on our freedom have come in the form of executive orders from the president; they are looking more and more like the rantings of a deranged old man. Most of these executive orders bear no legal weight, and are badly thought out. But they still cause damage, and tie up our court system as judges repeatedly have to respond that, no, Donald, you don’t actually have the power to do that. This is no way to run a government.



(Left) Mark Mitchell and Joanie Juster and (Right) Troy Burnet

and friends at the No Kings march in San Francisco, March 28

PHOTOS BY TROY BURNET

On March 28, over 8 million people took to the streets of every state, and many other countries, to protest the current authoritarian regime, and to speak out on behalf of democracy. It was a beautiful sight. The White House propaganda machine may have dismissed this massive protest as not worthy of their attention, but the rest of the world took note. And while the huge crowds in San Francisco and other big cities were impressive, what really made my heart leap with pride was seeing small gatherings of brave folks in some of the reddest corners of our nation. When you live in a rural area where everyone knows you, it takes real courage to stand up publicly. Well done, everyone!

But, of course, the big nationwide days of protest are just the most visible sign of the work being done every day. There is a lot to do before November to make sure we can have fair and free elections, and much of that is on the local level. Over the next few months, elections at the state and local level will determine who will be running elections in those jurisdictions. These elections often receive little attention, but they are crucial to maintaining the integrity of our election process, especially as the far right is trying to stack the deck by placing MAGA loyalists in many of those positions. Organizations like the State and Local Election Alliance are working to fund candidates who will ensure fair elections. A small donation goes a long way: https://tinyurl.com/slea6

Harvey Milk Plaza renovation renderings featuring no same-sex couples published in the San Francisco Public Works newsletter

PHOTO COURTESY OF JOANIE JUSTER

Who Belongs? (Local Version)

Queer history expert Gerard Koskovich recently shared fascinating, but disturbing, images on social media (https://bit.ly/3PKGbzt), from the March newsletter of San Francisco Public Works. Their feature on the makeover of Harvey Milk Plaza includes renderings of what the plaza might look like. And, although they refer to the plaza as the “symbolic front door to the iconic Castro neighborhood,” you would never know it was the Castro by looking at their pictures, which depict young, white, heterosexual couples strolling through the plaza under magnolia blossoms. Is this the same plaza where we have all gathered, protested, mourned, and celebrated for decades? It doesn’t look like the Castro at all. San Francisco Public Works: Please do better.

Support Your Local Organizations

Every day brings more sad news from local nonprofits that are facing hard choices as a result of funding cuts from federal, state, and local sources. One example is El/La Para Translatinas, which has been serving trans, intersex, and gender diverse Latine immigrant communities since its founding in 1993 as the first translatina HIV prevention program in Northern California. Their April newsletter announced that their city funding has been cut by 75%, forcing them to end their lease on their community gathering space where they have provided in-person meetings, and food and goods twice a month for many years. Budget cuts are forcing organizations like this to cut back on services to the community. If you value these kinds of services, speak up, and do what you can to advocate for them. They will appreciate your support.

Dining Out for Life

Two other local organizations that need and deserve our support are joining forces again for this year’s Dining Out for Life on April 16. Dine at one of the many restaurants supporting this event, and you will automatically be supporting the vital services of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and Project Open Hand. https://tinyurl.com/DOFL26

What’s Next

So, what’s next? First and most important: the big rallies and marches are fun and impactful, but they are just the most visible sign of the community organizing and resistance that need to continue every day. There is plenty of work for all of us to do; find your niche and pitch in.

The next big public event I know of will be May Day, when organizers are calling for a day of solidarity. More details will be coming soon, but, in the meantime, here’s a link: https://tinyurl.com/MayDayIn

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

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Published on April 9, 2026