Why I Became an SFGSL Umpire

By Stacy Stobo–

I became an umpire because softball is in my blood and I have played it since I was 8. I thought it would be a fantastic way to be involved with the game even after I stopped playing. I’ve been involved in gay softball since I turned 18—the minimum age allowed.

As a Co-UIC (Umpire in Chief), I feel it’s important to identify with the community and believe the league appreciates having someone that “bats for their team” in charge of the umpire duties. Players as well as coaches regularly reach out to us asking informed questions.

I must say that the players in the GSL are the most informed (regarding the rules) players of any league I work—fast or slow pitch. I take pride in watching novice players getting better each season. Their dedication to practicing is unmatched at every level except college ball.

Stacy Stobo is an Umpire in Chief (UIC) for the San Francisco Gay Softball League.

Published on February 23, 2023